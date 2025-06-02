Kenosha Blasts Four Home Runs, But Walk 15 Rivets in Loss to Rockford

June 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford, IL - The Kingfish blast four homers but split their fourth series of the year after the pitching falters, walking 15 Rockford hitters.

Rockford jumped out early on Kenosha starter Tommy Egan making his first appearance of the season. He was only able to pitch an inning due to Rockford extending his pitch count to 37 pushing him over the 35 pitch maximum for an inning. He gave up four, three of those earned and walked a pair.

Kenosha would claw back in the third to take the lead largely in part to the Kenosha catching quartet of Ryan Bakes, Ivan Dahlberg, Peyton Ryback and Aidan Camberg. Bakes hit the first Kenosha homer of the season and then Dahlberg made it back-to-back, cutting the Rockford lead to 4-3. Four batters later, Ryback hit Kenosha's third homer of the inning, a three run shot, to give the Kingfish a 6-4 lead.

That lead was short lived because in the bottom of the third, the Rivets would match Kenosha's top of the third production. They put up six runs on three hits, all of which coming against Kenosha reliever Matt Woodward. That gave Rockford a 10-6 lead and they would continue tacking on.

They added one more in the 4th on an RBI-walk issued by Connor Trepanier, one of five for him and one of 15 walks Kingfish pitchers conceded. Then Rockford added three more in the 7th giving them a 14-6 lead.

The Kenosha bats were quieted until the 9th as Connor Brady fired 6.1 in relief for Rockford. The Kingfish would get three back in that 9th frame on a 3-run homer from Aidan Camberg, but it wouldn't be enough.

The Kingfish fall to 4-4, while Rockford improves to 5-3. Kenosha has now split all four series this season and will look more consistency as they head home for a 2-game set with the Traverse City Pit Spitters.







