Chinooks GM Eric Snodgrass Steps Down

June 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - After more than a decade of dedicated leadership, Lakeshore Chinooks General Manager Eric Snodgrass has announced he will be stepping down from his role, with his final day set for June 8. Snodgrass has been with the Chinooks since the earliest days of the franchise, helping shape its identity and guiding it through 13 remarkable seasons in the Northwoods League.

"Eric has been the heartbeat of the Chinooks organization from the very beginning," said Chinooks Owner David Casey. "Before the team ever played a game, Eric was laying the foundation-building relationships, shaping our brand, and committing himself fully to the success of this franchise. His dedication, professionalism, and love for the game have left an incredible mark, and we're all better because of it."

Snodgrass began his journey with the Chinooks in 2011, playing a central role in the team's launch in 2012. Under his guidance, the Chinooks have become a staple of summer baseball in Wisconsin, known for their strong community ties, exciting fan experience, and deep relationships with players, sponsors, and fans alike.

"I am truly grateful for the past 14 years with the Lakeshore Chinooks, " added Snodgrass. "There have been so many wonderful relationships that have come from my time with the Chinooks. I can't thank everyone enough for their support over the years. The front office staff, interns, players and coaches, host families, partners, season ticket holders, the Northwoods League, Concordia University. They have all played an important role in my career and our day to day operation. I leave the organization with a lifetime of memories. And thank to you to the ownership group for this support."

As the Chinooks prepare for the next chapter, current Assistant General Manager Arie Bankston has been named Interim GM. Bankston has worked closely with Snodgrass over the past several years, playing a key role in the day-to-day operations and development of the Chinooks' front office.

"Arie has grown tremendously during her time with the Chinooks," said Casey. "She understands our mission, she cares deeply about our players, interns, and fans, and she's ready to lead. Eric has laid a tremendous foundation, and I'm confident Arie will build on that momentum in the seasons to come."

The Lakeshore Chinooks wish Eric Snodgrass all the best in his next chapter and thank him for his extraordinary contributions to the team and the community.







