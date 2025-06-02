St. Cloud Charged with Roster Violation

Rochester, Minn. - Due to a roster violation, the St. Cloud Rox have had two wins removed, but not given loses, for their games on May 30 and May 31 against the Badlands Big Sticks. The Big Sticks will have their losses removed for those dates but not be given wins for those games.







