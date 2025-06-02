Rockers Show Fight, But Fall Short in Slugfest against Battle Creek

June 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (5-3) put together a thrilling sixth-inning comeback Monday night, but it wasn't enough to outlast the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (5-3), who pulled away late in an 11-5 decision at Capital Credit Union Park.

Green Bay started strong with back-to-back 1-2-3 innings defensively, setting the tone early. In the bottom of the second, Cooper Smith gave the home fans something to cheer about with a no-doubt solo home run to right, putting the Rockers on the board first.

That 1-0 lead held until the top of the fourth, when Battle Creek's Algarin evened the score with a solo homer of his own. Things stayed knotted until the sixth, when the game turned into a slugfest.

Battle Creek surged ahead with a four-run top of the sixth, making it 5-1, but the Rockers had an answer. Eli Selga sparked the offense with an RBI double, followed by a two-run double from Jalan Jones to cut the deficit to one. Jake Altman then came through with an RBI single to tie the game at 5-5, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Unfortunately, the momentum didn't last. Battle Creek responded with a big seventh inning, scoring four more runs to take back control at 9-5. In the eighth, Skjonsby launched a two-run homer that sealed the deal, giving the Battle Jacks an 11-5 lead they wouldn't surrender.

The Rockers showed grit throughout the night, battling back from an early deficit, but couldn't hold off Battle Creek's late-inning firepower.

Green Bay will be back in action tomorrow night at home. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.- and don't miss Singo Night, a musical bingo experience replacing the usual pregame band, happening every Tuesday at the park!

