Jack Winkler Makes his MLB Debut

ST. CLOUD, MN - Former St. Cloud Rox infielder Jack Winkler made his Major League debut on May 31 with the Miami Marlins, becoming the 393rd Northwoods League alum to reach the big leagues. Winkler, who played collegiate baseball at the University of San Francisco, spent two summers (2020 and 2021) with the Rox.

Winkler was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. During his first summer with the Rox in 2020, he appeared in seven games, batting .407 with five RBIs and four runs scored. He returned in 2021, compiling a .227 average with one home run, seven doubles, 19 RBIs, and seven stolen bases over 29 games.

He began his professional career in the Arizona Complex League with the A's Rookie affiliate before moving up to the Stockton Ports (Low-A), where he hit a combined .191 with five RBIs and four stolen bases between the two stops. In 2022, Winkler advanced to the High-A Lansing Lugnuts, where he played 60 games and posted a .267 average with four home runs, nine doubles, 25 RBIs, and 31 runs scored.

Winkler returned to Lansing to start the 2023 season and was promoted midyear to the Double-A Midland RockHounds. Over 117 games in Midland, he hit .245 with seven home runs, 25 doubles, and 22 stolen bases. In 2024, he remained with Midland and appeared in 127 games, hitting .223 with eight home runs, 31 doubles, 57 RBIs, 28 stolen bases, and 66 runs scored.

In December 2024, Winkler was selected by the Miami Marlins in the Minor League portion of the Rule 5 Draft. He opened the 2025 season with the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, where he impressed over 41 games- batting .275 with five home runs, six doubles, 21 runs scored, 19 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases.

Winkler made his Major League debut on May 31, starting at second base for the Marlins in a matchup against the San Francisco Giants. He went 0-for-2 at the plate in his debut.

