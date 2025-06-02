Northwoods League Alums Andrew Hoffmann and Jack Winkler Debut in MLB

June 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - Former Traverse City Pit Spitter Andrew Hoffmann and St. Cloud Rox alum Jack Winkler made their Major League debuts on May 30 and May 31 respectively. Hoffmann made his debut with the Kansas City Royals and is the 392nd former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level. Winkler made his debut with the Miami Marlins and is the 393rd alum in MLB.

Hoffmann, who played collegiately at Oakland University and at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, played for the Pit Spitters in 2019 and 2020. He was drafted in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB draft by the Atlanta Braves.

In 2019 with Traverse City, Hoffmann appeared in 12 games and was 8-0 with a 1.08 ERA. He struck out 43 batters in 58.1 innings while walking 22. In 2020 he pitched in five games and was 0-0 with a 1.06 ERA. In 17.0 innings he had 22 strikeouts and five walks.

Hoffmann began his professional career in 2021 with the Augusta GreenJackets of the Low A East League. In seven games he was 2-2 with a 2.73 ERA. He struck out 37 batters in 29.2 innings.

He started the 2022 season with the Rome Braves of the High A South Atlantic League. In July he was traded to the Kansas City Royals and was sent to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals of the Double A Texas League. Between the two clubs he appeared in 24 games and was 9-6 with a 3.77 ERA. He struck out 120 batters in 119.1 innings.

In 2023 Hoffmann began the year with Northwest Arkansas and then was promoted to the Omaha Storm Chasers of the Triple A International League. In 28 total games he was 7-9 with a 5.53 ERA and had 133 strikeouts in 125.1 innings.

Hoffmann started the 2024 season with the Royals Rookie level team in the Arizona Complex League. After three games he moved back to Northwest Arkansas where he pitched in one game before being promoted to the Omaha Storm Chasers of the Triple A International League. Over 29 games he struck out 77 batters in 77.0 innings and had three wins.

Prior to his call-up to the Royals, Hoffman had appeared in 19 games with Omaha and was 2-2 with 2.84 ERA. He had 37 strikeouts in 25.1 innings.

In his Major League debut against the Detroit Tigers, Hoffmann entered the game in relief and pitched 2.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts.

Jack Winkler, who played collegiately at the University of San Francisco, played for the St. Cloud Rox in 2020 and 2021. He was drafted in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics.

In 2020 with the Rox, Winkler played in seven games and hit .407 with five RBI and four runs scored. In 2021 he hit .227 in 29 games and had one home run, seven doubles, and 19 RBI. He also stole five bases.

Winkler started his professional career in 2021 with the Athletics Rookie level team in the Arizona Complex League. After nine games he was sent to the Stockton Ports of the Low A West League. Between the two clubs he hit a combined .191 with five RBI and four stolen bases.

In 2022, Winkler spent the year with the Lansing Lugnuts of the High A Midwest League. He would play in 60 games and hit .267 with four home runs, nine doubles, 31 runs scored and 25 RBI.

Winkler started the 2023 season in Lansing. After 71 games he was promoted to the Midland RockHounds of the Double A Texas League. In 117 games he hit .245 with seven home runs, 25 doubles, and 22 stolen bases.

Winkler was back in Midland for the 2024 season. He would appear in 127 games and hit .223 with eight home runs, 31 doubles and 28 steals. He drove in 57 and scored 66 times.

In December of 2024, the Marlins selected Winkler in the Minor League portion of the Rule 5 draft. Prior to his call-up to the Marlins, Winkler had played in 41 games with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp of the Triple A International League. He was hitting .275 with five home runs, six doubles, and 21 runs scored. He had 15 stolen bases and 19 RBI. In his Major League debut against the San Francisco Giants Winkler started the game at second base and went 0 for 2 at the plate.







Northwoods League Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.