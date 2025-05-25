Promising Outlook for the 2025 Dock Spiders Following Fan Fest

FOND DU LAC, WI - After a 2024 campaign where the Dock Spiders finished fifth in the Great Lakes West Division, a revamped strategy and roster has brought in hype and expectations for the 2025 Northwoods League season in Fond du Lac.

As a preview for the 2025 season, the Dock Spiders hosted Fan Fest presented by Horicon Bank in which the Dock Spiders took on the Manitowoc Bandits in an exhibition game. In a special throwback to the history of the Northwoods League in Wisconsin, the Manitowoc Bandits rebranded as the identity of the former charter Northwoods League team in the Manitowoc Skunks.

Despite a slow start to the game, the Dock Spiders won 8-1 while showing off their flashy speed by way of four stolen bases in the first five innings. With a foundation set, the Dock Spiders look to start the season fresh after already getting in game action.

"Now we're game ready and we're ready to go tomorrow," said Dock Spiders Field Manager Douglas Coe. "We just need to start out quick - and I think that we are in a good spot to do that tomorrow in the Duck Pond."

As for the 2025 campaign, the Dock Spiders have plenty of big names set to arrive in Fond du Lac in the coming weeks. However, the current Dock Spiders lineup set to start the season is full of talent and veteran Dock Spiders. Making their return to Fond du Lac for the opening week of the season is Miles Vandenheuvel, Kelsen Johnson, Ethan Cole, Austin Kutz, and Deuce Musial. These veterans will look to lead the charge for a young Dock Spiders team that is looking to make headway in 2025.

The Dock Spiders begin their season with four games against the Madison Mallards, including Opening Day at Madison on Monday (Memorial Day). Taking on the Mallards is a challenging way to start the year and will test the Dock Spiders roster as they look to start the season by ending an eight-game losing streak to Madison. Fond du Lac will open their home slate on Tuesday night at Herr-Baker Field at 6:35 p.m. with the season's first Bang For Your Buck Night presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union with 107.1 The Bull, during which fans can enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers for $2 each. All fans through the gates will also receive a 2025 schedule magnet, courtesy of Fond du Lac Credit Union.

The Dock Spiders will begin the home portion of their ninth season of Northwoods League play on Tuesday, May 27 against the Madison Mallards at Herr-Baker Field. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

