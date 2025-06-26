Willmar Stingers Doubleheader Versus Waterloo Bucks Postponed

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers doubleheader versus the Waterloo Bucks on Thursday, June 26th has been officially postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Bill Taunton Stadium. Heavy rains throughout the area have left standing water throughout the infield and outfield. As a result of the extreme wet conditions, the games have been postponed.

Fans that had tickets for tonight's game can exchange them at the Stingers Ticket office or at the ticket booth for any remaining 2025 Stingers home games based on availability.

Tonight's games will be rescheduled for July 3rd and 4th in Waterloo, times TBD.

For more information, please call our office at (320) 222-2010. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







