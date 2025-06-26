Big Sticks Cap off First Shutout Win of the Season, 5-0, in the First of Two-Game Series vs the Bismarck Larks

June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Badlands Big Sticks had their best pitching performance of the season allowing zero runs on three hits.

Ismael Quintero (Cal St LA) started the game for the Big Sticks and was brilliant, going 6 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, and 5 K, over the 21 hitters he faced. He only allowed three base runners the whole night and was on total cruise control.

Adam Trevino (McMurry College) worked a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout. Logan Spivey (Georgia University) pitched two innings, 1 H, 0 BB, and 4 K over the 7 hitters he pitched too.

Ryker Schow (BYU) hits his second multi-hit game going two for four, RBI, R, and a BB. Quade Peters (Eastern Illinois) also had two hits with a BB and RBI.

Khalil Walker (University of New Mexico) went 3 for 3, 2 RBI, and R. The Big Sticks started the scoring off hot with a run in the 1st inning by Ryker Schow scoring on a wild pitch.

Quade Peters had an RBI single in the top of the 4th inning to extend the lead. Schow also had an RBI single in the top of the 5th inning to get the 3rd run of the ballgame.

Khalil Walker had a sac fly RBI in the 6th inning to mark the third consecutive inning with a run on the board for the Big Sticks.

Walker picked up another RBI in the 8th inning. This time it was a base hit to build up the 5-0 lead to put the game out of reach.

The Big Sticks are 2-1 on this road trip so far as they look for the sweep tomorrow.

The Big Sticks look to sweep the Larks again for the second straight series. First pitch is set for tomorrow at 5:35 MST.







