Rockers Look to Ride Momentum into Thirsty Thursday Matchup

June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Thirsty Thursday at Capital Credit Union Park is back, and so are the Green Bay Rockers- this time looking to stay hot after an 8-0 beatdown of the Lakeshore Chinooks on Wednesday night. Fans can enjoy half-priced domestic taps through the 5th inning, thanks to Bud Light, while taking in some live entertainment before the game.

Tonight's pregame concert features the high-energy Dueling Pianos, bringing music and crowd-fueled fun to set the tone for an electric evening of baseball.

The Rockers swept the Chinooks the last time these two teams clashed, and last night's shutout showed they're not done just yet. Kenney Fabian gets the start for Green Bay, entering with an 0-2 record and a 6.59 ERA. He'll look to lock in and help the Rockers secure another series win in front of the home crowd.

Lakeshore will need to flip the script quickly if they want to avoid another sweep at the hands of Green Bay. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM, and with cold drinks, great tunes, and hot bats on deck, it's shaping up to be a can't-miss night at the ballpark.







