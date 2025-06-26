MoonDogs Bounce Back for Series Split

June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The MoonDogs took the series split and won tonight against Minot, 9-1!

Tonight's starter on the mound was Joe Skapinetz (Lafayette College). Skapinetz would pitch for a total of 6 innings of work, with 6 strikeouts through 23 batters! He would also pick up a win tonight on the mound!

The Hot Tots would be the first team on the scoreboard tonight, adding 1 at the top of the second.

Tony Lira (University of Arizona) would start the scoring for the MoonDogs, adding 1 in the bottom of the fourth!

Anthony Avalos (University of Houston) would drive in a 2-RBI single, bringing home Cannon Perry (Grand Canyon University) and Collin Jennings (University of Illinois). Avalos would pick up a stolen base and advance on an error, bringing him around to score on a Lira groundout!

Connor Cuff (University of Louisiana-Lafayette) started the scoring in the bottom of the sixth by touching home plate on a Josey Williamson (University of Alabama) single and a Hot Tot error.

Evan Saunders (Iowa Western CC) would pick up an RBI double, scoring Williamson. Then Saunders would come around to score on a Jennings RBI single. 7-1 MoonDogs!

Tanner Shumski (Minnesota State University, Mankato) was the first reliever tonight for the MoonDogs. Shumski would throw for 2 innings of work, facing 8 batters, striking out 2.

The MoonDogs would strike again in the bottom of the eighth with 2 runs! Cuff would score on a center-fielder error, then Saunders would score on a walk!

William Page-Allen (Feather River CC) was the last arm for the MoonDogs. He would pitch for 1 inning, striking out 1 out of 5 batters.

The MoonDogs will hit the road tomorrow and head to Thunder Bay to take on the Border Cats!







Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.