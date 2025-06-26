MoonDogs Bounce Back for Series Split
June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
The MoonDogs took the series split and won tonight against Minot, 9-1!
Tonight's starter on the mound was Joe Skapinetz (Lafayette College). Skapinetz would pitch for a total of 6 innings of work, with 6 strikeouts through 23 batters! He would also pick up a win tonight on the mound!
The Hot Tots would be the first team on the scoreboard tonight, adding 1 at the top of the second.
Tony Lira (University of Arizona) would start the scoring for the MoonDogs, adding 1 in the bottom of the fourth!
Anthony Avalos (University of Houston) would drive in a 2-RBI single, bringing home Cannon Perry (Grand Canyon University) and Collin Jennings (University of Illinois). Avalos would pick up a stolen base and advance on an error, bringing him around to score on a Lira groundout!
Connor Cuff (University of Louisiana-Lafayette) started the scoring in the bottom of the sixth by touching home plate on a Josey Williamson (University of Alabama) single and a Hot Tot error.
Evan Saunders (Iowa Western CC) would pick up an RBI double, scoring Williamson. Then Saunders would come around to score on a Jennings RBI single. 7-1 MoonDogs!
Tanner Shumski (Minnesota State University, Mankato) was the first reliever tonight for the MoonDogs. Shumski would throw for 2 innings of work, facing 8 batters, striking out 2.
The MoonDogs would strike again in the bottom of the eighth with 2 runs! Cuff would score on a center-fielder error, then Saunders would score on a walk!
William Page-Allen (Feather River CC) was the last arm for the MoonDogs. He would pitch for 1 inning, striking out 1 out of 5 batters.
The MoonDogs will hit the road tomorrow and head to Thunder Bay to take on the Border Cats!
