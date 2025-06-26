Big Sticks Blank Larks in Series Opener

June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Badlands Big Sticks shutout the Bismarck Larks 5-0 on Wednesday night.

Ismael Quintero went six scoreless innings in his final appearance of the season with the Big Sticks. Quintero gave up just two hits and one walk. "I felt really good out there," said Quintero. "It was my last start, and I gave it my all. I'm really happy with the outcome."

Adam Trevino would come in for one scoreless inning of relief and Logan Spivey would throw to scoreless innings to close out the game.

In the top of the first inning, Ryker Schow would work a walk. Schow would advance to second on a base hit, and got to third base on a passed ball. Larks starting pitcher Griffin Shearon then spiked a pitch which bounced over catcher Oliver Service, and Schow would come home to score.

The Big Sticks scored their five runs over the span of five different innings. Their nine hits were all singles, and they worked eight walks as a team. They continued to stay aggressive on the basepaths, stealing six bases. "We manufactured some runs," said Big Sticks manager Kelly Coburn. "It wasn't our best offensive night at the plate, but it was enough."

The Big Sticks improve to 17-11, but remain 4.5 games back of the Big Sticks in the Great Plains West division. The Big Sticks have six games remaining in the first half of the season. The Larks fell to 9-22, and are in 5th place in the Great Plains West division.







