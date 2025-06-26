Kenosha Outlasts Rockford in Extras to Take the Opener

June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Rockford, IL - It took them 10 innings, but the Kingfish hung on to their hopes of a first half division title with a much needed win over the Rivets.

Kyle Alivo was the Kenosha starter and threw the first three innings scoreless before a lightning delay halted action for over an hour.

When play resumed the Kingfish struck. Jacob Vokal's RBI-double scored James McCoy. And then Will Matuszak put the ball in play and an error from the pitcher Cole Edwards plated the second Kenosha run of the inning.

Rockford would tie up the game at 2 against Kenosha reliever Chris Rooney. After a single and a couple walks loaded the bases in the 6th, Conner Cunningham bounced into a double play to get the Rivets on the board. Then with two outs, Jayce Blalock came up with a game tying base knock into left field.

The game remained tied 2-2, largely in part to Brady Chambers in relief. He threw 2.1 scoreless innings for Kenosha with six of his seven outs coming by way of the K.

After Kenosha was held off the scoreboard down the stretch by Alexander Llinas the game went to extras.

In the 10th Ivan Dahlberg led off the inning with a walk to give the Fish runners at 1st and 2nd. That set the stage for Ryan Bakes, who hammered his fourth homer of the season, a three-run blast that gave Kenosha a 5-2 lead. They added one more on a Kyle Schupmann RBI-double.

Dominic Guzman came out for the bottom of the 10th and not even the ghost runner came across against him. Kenosha closed out their 10 inning 6-2 win to improve to 14-17 on the season. Rockford fell to 13-15, three and a half games out of first in the Great Lakes East with five games to go in the first half.

They will play again tomorrow at Rivets Stadium at 6:05 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.