Spitters Offense Continues Surge with Series Sweep

June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters finish the sweep against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, winning, 11-6.

Alfredo Velazquez kicked off the offense with a single in the bottom of the second inning. Grady Mee continued his hot tear at the plate with a single into center field driving in Velazquez to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. The Dock Spiders struck back in the top of the fourth inning with three straight singles. Jaron Cotton unloaded the bases with a double to left field that gave the Dock Spiders their first lead of the game at 3-1.

The high scoring affair between these two squads continued into the bottom of the fifth inning. A couple of walks to open the inning setup Aaron Piasecki to drive in Cade Collins to pull within 3-2 of the Dock Spiders. With the bases still loaded, Isaac Sturgess got in on the fun with a single to center field to tie the game at 3-3. Piasecki took advantage of a wild pitch thrown Tannis Lange crossing the plate to give the Pit Spitters a 4-3 lead. With the lineup continuing to turnover, Brandon Sanchez drew a walk to allow Mee to cross the plate extending the Pit Spitters lead to 5-3. Adam Broski drove in a run making it 6-3.

In the top of the sixth inning, what should have been a routine quick inning for Nic Mirabella, ended in a Broski passed ball on strike three allowing the Dock Spiders to stay alive. Tyler Stack then hit the team's second triple of the night, driving in Miles Vandenheuvel to pull within 6-4 of the Pit Spitters. Following a Piasecki double with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Mee doubled to scoring Piasecki to make it 7-4. Sturgess followed up with a single of his own to drive in Mee to make it 8-4.

Three straight walks loaded the bases to start the top of the seventh inning for the Dock Spiders. Jarren Sanderson drove in the first run of the night by getting hit by a pitch to pull his team within 8-5. TP Wentworth then hit a sacrifice flyout driving in another run to make it 8-6. Looking for more insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Pit Spitters loaded the bases with one out. Sturgess singled to bring in another run making it 9-6. Rozman drew a walk, bringing in another run pushing the Pit Spitters lead to 10-6. To cap off the offensive spree, Sanchez was hit by a pitch to bring in another run to bring the game to its final score of 11-6.

The Pit Spitters win brings their record to 17-13 on the year. The Pit Spitters will continue their six-game homestand tomorrow night with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters coming to town. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.







