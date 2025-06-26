Madison Mallards Drop Extra-Inning Thriller

June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (18-12) fell short in extra innings, as the Wausau Woodchucks (19-12) defeated them 2-1 on Thursday night at Warner Park.

It was a pitcher's duel right from the outset, with Mallards starter Brandon Cahill (Walsh University) and Woodchucks starter Mason Morello (New York University) matching each other with scoreless innings. The Woodchucks threatened in the second by loading the bases, but couldn't push a run across.

The game remained scoreless through the middle innings as the Mallards bullpen took over. Brayden Gilson (Florida Atlantic University) tossed 1.1 innings, and Bryce Leedle (University of St. Thomas) followed with 2.1 shutout frames to keep the Woodchucks off the board. Morello finished with six scoreless innings for the Woodchucks.

Both teams were held in check down the stretch, with Elliot Cadieux Lanoue (University of Iowa) and Landon Sexton (University of South Carolina Upstate) turning in dominant relief outings to send the game to extra innings. Neither side managed to score through the first nine frames.

The Woodchucks grabbed the lead in the tenth inning when Zach Knowlton (Central Michigan University) ripped a two-run double off the left-field wall. The Mallards responded in the bottom half with an RBI single from Jordy Lopez (University of California Berkeley) to cut the deficit, but couldn't bring home the tying run, and Wausau held on for a 2-1 victory.

Sexton earned the win in relief for the Woodchucks, while Cadieux Lanoue was charged with the loss for the Mallards. Reece Clapp (Bradley University) picked up his sixth save of the season for Wausau.

The Mallards will be back in action on Friday night for a matchup with the Lakeshore Chinooks at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







