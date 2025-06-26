Madison Mallards Drop Extra-Inning Thriller
June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (18-12) fell short in extra innings, as the Wausau Woodchucks (19-12) defeated them 2-1 on Thursday night at Warner Park.
It was a pitcher's duel right from the outset, with Mallards starter Brandon Cahill (Walsh University) and Woodchucks starter Mason Morello (New York University) matching each other with scoreless innings. The Woodchucks threatened in the second by loading the bases, but couldn't push a run across.
The game remained scoreless through the middle innings as the Mallards bullpen took over. Brayden Gilson (Florida Atlantic University) tossed 1.1 innings, and Bryce Leedle (University of St. Thomas) followed with 2.1 shutout frames to keep the Woodchucks off the board. Morello finished with six scoreless innings for the Woodchucks.
Both teams were held in check down the stretch, with Elliot Cadieux Lanoue (University of Iowa) and Landon Sexton (University of South Carolina Upstate) turning in dominant relief outings to send the game to extra innings. Neither side managed to score through the first nine frames.
The Woodchucks grabbed the lead in the tenth inning when Zach Knowlton (Central Michigan University) ripped a two-run double off the left-field wall. The Mallards responded in the bottom half with an RBI single from Jordy Lopez (University of California Berkeley) to cut the deficit, but couldn't bring home the tying run, and Wausau held on for a 2-1 victory.
Sexton earned the win in relief for the Woodchucks, while Cadieux Lanoue was charged with the loss for the Mallards. Reece Clapp (Bradley University) picked up his sixth save of the season for Wausau.
The Mallards will be back in action on Friday night for a matchup with the Lakeshore Chinooks at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2025
- MoonDogs Bounce Back for Series Split - Mankato MoonDogs
- In 9-4 Win, Huskies Beat Rochester and the Rain for Series Sweep - Duluth Huskies
- Madison Mallards Drop Extra-Inning Thriller - Madison Mallards
- Rockers Claim Victory in Rain-Soaked Marathon - Green Bay Rockers
- Spitters Offense Continues Surge with Series Sweep - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Woodchucks Bounce Back, Pick up Massive Win in Extras at Madison - Wausau Woodchucks
- Dock Spiders Fall to the Pit Spitters - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Lighting Issues Inside Rivets Stadium Postpone Last Three Innings against Kingfish - Rockford Rivets
- Thursday, June 26th Rox Game Is Cancelled Due to Unplayable Field Conditions - St. Cloud Rox
- Rainouts in Willmar Force July 3 & 4 Doubleheaders in Waterloo - Waterloo Bucks
- Tonight's Game Postponed - Eau Claire Express
- Willmar Stingers Doubleheader Versus Waterloo Bucks Postponed - Willmar Stingers
- Big Sticks Cap off First Shutout Win of the Season, 5-0, in the First of Two-Game Series vs the Bismarck Larks - Badlands Big Sticks
- Duluth Takes Series against Rochester in 8-3 Win - Rochester Honkers
- Rockers Look to Ride Momentum into Thirsty Thursday Matchup - Green Bay Rockers
- Big Sticks Blank Larks in Series Opener - Bismarck Larks
- Kenosha Outlasts Rockford in Extras to Take the Opener - Kenosha Kingfish
- Huskies Rally from Three-Run Deficit, Win Third in a Row over Rochester - Duluth Huskies
- Tenth Inning Homer Dooms Rivets in Loss to Kingfish - Rockford Rivets
- MoonDogs Take Game 3 - Mankato MoonDogs
- Chinooks Fall to 10-21 as Focus Pivots to 2nd Half - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Mallards Stories
- Madison Mallards Drop Extra-Inning Thriller
- Bell's Big Night Leads Madison Mallards Past Wausau Woodchucks
- Madison Mallards Swept in Doubleheader
- Madison Mallards Fall in Back-and-Forth Battle
- Isaac Milburn Makes History, Tosses No-Hitter in Madison Mallards' Victory