Chinooks Fall to 10-21 as Focus Pivots to 2nd Half

June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

MEQUON, Wis. - In the top of the first inning at Moonlight Graham Field, with Rockers' base runners on second and third base, home plate umpire Daniel Roberts was struck in the arm by a wild pitch by Chinooks starter Brandin Crawford.

Roberts, appearing to be in some discomfort, took a moment to catch his breath. As a courtesy, Crawford threw the baseball back into the Chinooks dugout.

"He's hurt (so) give him a second, let him catch his breath, that's what (Crawford) assumed," Chinooks assistant coach Peyton Holyoak explained after the game. "The baseball play there is you give the ump some time."

But, Roberts had never called time. By rule, both runners were awarded a base, scoring the first of Green Bay's eight runs in their shutout victory.

Chinooks manager Mikel Moreno was evidently displeased with the decision. Holyoak had to escort Moreno back into the home dugout to avoid a potential ejection.

"I've coached and played for him a long time so I know how he operates," Holyoak said. "I didn't want him to get in trouble."

Moreno did eventually get an apology from Roberts, but not until the 7th inning. By then, the damage had been done and the Rockers were on their way to handing Lakeshore their 21st loss of the season.

But a smiling Moreno explained after the game that, despite his animated discussion, didn't put much weight into the decision. His focus is on preparing the Chinooks for the upcoming Northwoods League reset.

"Every day you want to play well and you want to do the best you can," he said. "(We're) just trying to build momentum and really hit our stride in the second half."

Using Wednesday night and the final five games of the first half as a de facto preseason, the 'Nooks coaches still saw some positives from the loss.

Despite the eight-run loss, Moreno was pleased with what he saw from his three pitchers. Most notably, Logan Grubb tossed three innings with no earned runs and a strikeout.

"That was pretty good, huh?" a smiling Moreno said after the game, adding building Grubb up will be a focal point over the next few days. The skipper liked what Crawford and Zander Bretza showed, too.

"Brandin didn't pitch that bad...from his first outing to (tonight), he's gotten better."

Bretza, another guy who the Chinooks see as a main piece in the bullpen, didn' allow a run in his two innings and remained the reliable arm that he's proven himself to be for the Chinooks.

"Zander pitched well...that's a bright spot, too."

Holyoak agreed with Moreno, saying the pitching will be important down the line.

"They're gonna help us throughout the rest of the summer."

On the offensive side, Holyoak had positive comments about the bats as well. Despite only registering one hit on the night, the Lakeshore hitters put a lot of balls in play on strong swings.

"We had some pretty good at-bats...these guys are grinding so they just need to keep grinding."

The Chinooks have five games remaining- at Green Bay, a home-and-home series with the Mallards and two home games against the Growlers- before the records are wiped to begin the second half.

With time to spare before the reset, Moreno and the 'Nooks are taking the time to get back to full strength. They'll receive an infusion of new juice when Grant Gray joins the squad on the road tomorrow.

"He'll be in the lineup tomorrow," Moreno said about Gray, who's an outfielder by trade. "He's athletic enough to be put all over the place (defensively)."

With the addition of Gray comes some more outfield help. When Tyler Preece and Jacob Kowes are back to full health, Moreno expects to see some much better baseball from the Chinooks.

But until then, the focus shifts towards gearing up to take the Great Lakes West by storm when the second half commences July 1.







