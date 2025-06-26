Rockers Claim Victory in Rain-Soaked Marathon

June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers first baseman Cooper Smith

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (19-11) won a back-and-forth thriller throughout the rain against the Lakeshore Chinooks (10-22) by a final score of 8-5. The win, paired with a Madison loss, bumped the Rockers into sole possession of first place of the Great Lakes West with four days left in the first half.

The Rockers started off strong, opening up a 3-0 lead with runs in each of the first three innings. Parker Martin singled and later stole home on a double steal in the first, David Mysza drove in Eli Selga in the second and Caleb Daniel scored on a Cooper Smith single in the third. Kenney Fabian opened the game facing the minimum, allowing just one hit and retiring all nine Chinooks in the order.

In the fourth, however, the game was turned on its head as Lakeshore finally got to Fabian and tied the game on a balk from reliever Rex Solle. Green Bay would continue their trend of scoring a run per inning, as Eric Jeon singled in Parker Martin.

In the fifth, Lakeshore grabbed their first lead of the series on a walk and back-to-back-to-back singles. Green Bay loaded the bases, but did not score a run in the fifth.

During the Rockers' home half of the sixth, the rain reached its worst point, but the game played on. Green Bay drew two walks and a hit-by-pitch and after two crucial errors, the Rockers had taken the lead 7-5, before lightning finally forced the game into a delay.Play resumed after about a half hour. '

Drew Aguiar entered the game in relief and threw a three-inning save, allowing just two baserunners and striking out four.

The Rockers will now head to Wausau to face the Woodchucks with first place on the line, with two games to be played at Athletic Park on Friday and Saturday.

