Kenosha Falls in Extras After Costly Errors

July 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







BATTLE CREEK, MI - Four Kingfish errors do Kenosha in as they ultimately succumb to the Battle Jacks in eleven innings.

The loss was Kenosha's 10th 1-run loss. If we use the stolen vs. robbed vs. standard lens of looking at a game, which is a holistic approach that accounts for which team has more hits, walks, strikeouts, home runs, hits with runners in scoring position, hits with 2-outs, leadoff men aboard and errors committed it illustrates how many ballgames have slipped away from Kenosha. Stolen would indicate that Kenosha was outplayed but managed to win the game, robbed would mean that Kenosha outplayed its opponent but lost the game and standard is whatever team outplayed the other won the game.

Kenosha has been robbed 14 times to just five games it has stolen and the last nine non standard games have been games Kenosha has been robbed, which includes this one in Battle Creek.

The Battle Jacks scored first in the 1st on an RBI groundout from Caleb Estrada. However, that would be all they would tally against Kingfish starter Logan Borboa. He completed six innings surrendering just three hits and that one run. His outing is just the 7th all season that a Kingfish starter went six innings or more.

Kenosha was quick to respond offensively, tying the game at one in the 2nd on a Will Matuszak sac-fly.

The game remained 1-1 until the 7th when Kenosha got a pair. RBI-single for Jadan Boyce and a sac-fly from Nick Williams gave the fish a two run cushion.

Chris Rooney threw a clean 7th in relief and was trying for a clean 8th, but defensive miscues burned Kenosha. They committed four errors and it was a costly error from Noah Alvarez that paved the way for Battle Creek to score four and take a 5-3 lead. It was Keaton Fished who had a crushing 2-RBI 2-out single.

Down but never out Kenosha started the top of the 9th strong with a leadoff triple from James McCoy. He came in on a Jadan Boyce sac-fly, the third in the game for Kenosha. Noah Alvarez grounded out leaving Kenosha down a run and down to their final out. The Kingfish have hit well with 2-outs all season and the did it again in the 9th. Nick Williams started the rally with a single, Dominic Kibler walked, then Jack Zebig pinch hit and delivered a game tying RBI-single to left. Bryan Hatch was next and he went the other way, singling to right - although this time Sam Kane out in right threw out Kibler at the plate to keep the game tied at 5.

Cooper Cooksey sent the game to extras with a scoreless 9th. The Kingfish came into the game 4-2 in extras this season and undefeated on the road in bonus innings. It looked at first like that run would continue. Robert Newland pinch ran as the ghost runner in the 10th and scored on a wild pitch. The Kingfish gave Cooksey a 6-5 lead heading into the bottom of the 10th.

Although Battle Creek also starts with a ghost runner. Cooksey retired the leadoff man who was unable to move the runner over. After walking Kane, Aidan Wirshing called upon Travis Maxwell to lock it down with the runners at 1st and 3rd; the ghost runner advanced on a wild pitch. Sam Griffith was the batter and he layed down a safety squeeze. Robert Newland came home with it but the throw was wild and the ghost runner, Caleb Estrada, scored to tie the game. Kane went to 3rd and Griffith all the way to second. Kenosha then opted to issue its first intentional pass of the season to load the bases. Maxwell against Fisher with the game on the line and Travis Maxwell struck him out for the 2nd out. Now needing any out to send the game to the 11th, Maxwell induced a groundout of Halen Otte and suddenly Kenosha had another chance.

However, in the 11th, the Kingfish couldn't bring their ghost runner in. Maxwell was now tasked with not even conceding the ghost runner. Needing only one Battle Creek bunted again sacrificing the ghost runner Ty Tomlinson to third. Maxwell in despite need of another K couldn't get one against Cody Hultink who down in the count 1-2 laced one into right center to win it for Battle Creek.

The Battle Jacks improve to 5-8 on the second half while the Kingfish drop to 6-7. The two will play Sunday in the final game before the All-Star Break.







Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.