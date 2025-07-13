Pitching Blunders Result in 8-7 Growlers Loss

LOVE CITY, Ill. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (27-23; 10-5) fell in the final game before the All-Star break to the Rockford Rivets (19-28; 6-9)

The Growlers scored first, taking a 2-0 lead thanks to a 2-RBI double by Gabe Springer, with Jeremiah Holder backing the offense up with a scoreless inning. Each team would go scoreless until the bottom of the third, when Jeremiah Holder would strand the bases loaded in his final inning of work, with a bases loaded walk representing the only run Holder would allow on the day. Kalamazoo would take a 4-1 lead in the top of the fourth, with a true two-run two-out rally.

Following Holders departure, Drew Duckhorn would enter, getting just one out while hitting two batters before being relieved for Gage Vota. Vote would struggle tremendously as well, failing to record an out and allowing two hits, two hit batsmen and a walk, while getting charged with three runs. It would take Brody Krzysiak entering to record the second and third out of the fourth. The Rivets would walk out of the inning holding a 6-4 lead. Aiden Adams, who started on the bump for Rockford, would get through six strong innings, allowing just four runs, before Charlie Kincaid would enter in the seventh, where he'd allow a run in the seventh and eighth. With the game tied, Krzysiak would exit following his 3.2 innings of scoreless work, with Christian Forniss entering. Forniss would allow a leadoff single and hit-by-pitch, with both runners advancing to scoring position via a wild pitch. Conner Cunningham would hit a fly ball into shallow left that would require Gabe Springer to leave his feet, allowing the leadoff runner to score, giving the Rivets an 8-7 lead. Forniss would strand two runners on, giving the Kalamazoo offense just a one run deficit to overcome. Mike Sprockett would reach on his third single of the day with one out, while Noah Coy would take his fourth walk of the afternoon, putting runners on first and second with one out, where Kalamazoo would strand their 13th and 14th runners on base.

Overall, the runners left on (14, nine in scoring position), and free passes (13, eight walks and five hit batters) doomed Kalamazoo en route to just their third loss in their last 13 games. The road trip to Rockford was still a success, with a doubleheader sweep on Saturday, but the Growlers will have four days to rest and recover as Noah Coy and Jack Crittendon head to Madison for the All-Star game. Kalamazoo is back in action next on Friday at home against Kenosha.







