Big Sixth Inning Haunts Chinooks Against Rockers

July 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

MEQUON, Wis - The Lakeshore Chinooks fell down a similar path Saturday evening against the Green Bay Rockers.

Leading 7-3 entering the sixth inning, left-hander Chance Covert II took the mound for his second inning in relief of Chinooks starter Dominic Monaco. Immediately, Covert found himself in a jam after walking Rockers' third baseman Eric Jeon and allowing a single to left fielder Stefan Di Corrado.

The southpaw executed to his next batter, Rockers' designated hitter JP Peltier, by inducing a lazy groundout to Chinooks' first baseman Grant Gray; yet Grant Gray made an errant throw attempting to catch the runner Peltier off guard at second base, allowing a run to score and kickstarting a five-run rally that gave Green Bay an 8-7 lead and victory.

"We've got to find a way to get back in control of what we're in control of," Chinooks' Pitching Coach Aidan Wojciehowski said of how that fateful sixth inning spiraled out of control.

After Grant Gray's error, Covert allowed three consecutive singles before exiting, unable to recover from his early troubles.

Wojciehowski said when situations went poorly in Saturday's game, his pitchers needed to stay on the attack and "in the green zone."

"When you get into that mode [the green zone], it's fun to pitch," Wojciehowski said.

Likewise, Chinooks' first base coach Peyton Holyoak felt that the Chinooks' offense failed to be aggressive and became complacent as the game progressed, as evidenced by the team not scoring a run after the fourth inning.

"We kind of just chug along," Holyoak said. "We're not having them [good at bats] to the level that we would have liked."

Holyoak said the Chinooks haven't put together a complete game of consistency, saying they either start hot and cool off or start cool and heat up too late.

If Lakeshore desires to play a complete game, Holyoak said the offense must put together competitive at-bats, the pitching staff must execute in the strike zone and the defense must improve.

"If we want to play a complete game, we're going to have to execute on all of the levels that we need to," Holyoak said.

Despite failing to add on after the fourth, the Chinooks piled seven runs in the first four frames, including a two-run homer from second baseman Esteban Garcia, who has raised his OPS near .800 over a recent hot-stretch at the plate.

"I sat back and let the ball travel," Garcia said of his approach before hitting his second home run of the season.

Garcia said he's felt comfortable at the plate over his hot streak due to knowing he'll get a chance to perform every day.

"I think once you remember that you play every day, you stop pressing and you can find a rhythm," Garcia said.

Garcia finished Saturday night 3-5 with three RBI, but pointed to his shortcomings with the game on the line instead of his success-Garcia flew out with the tying run on first base and just an out in the bottom of the ninth.

"I'm happy to come through when I can, [but] it sucks that I couldn't come through at the end," Garcia said.

Lakeshore ends the first half Sunday afternoon back at Moonlight Graham Field against the Rockers.

