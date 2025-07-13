Offensive Eruption Leads to Growlers' Doubleheader Sweep

LOVE CITY, Ill. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (27-22; 10-4) swept the Rockford Rivets (18-28; 5-9) thanks to 36 total runs across the two-games.

The seven-inning doubleheader was controlled by Kalamazoo's offense from start to finish, with records being taken in the first game.

The Growlers offense exploded on the scene in game one, throwing up seven runs in the first, in large part thanks to a Noah Coy bases clearing double. Five-more runs would be scored in the second, and a drubbing was on. In the seven-inning contest, as the Growlers ended the day scoring 27 runs. The mark breaks the previous Growlers single game record of 25, set last season in Royal Oak, and slots in a tie for the second most all-time in Northwoods League history, with Kalamazoo reaching their number in just seven innings. The frontline of the Growlers attack was Antonio Perrotta, who brought in eight runs in the first game, including a three-run blast in the sixth. Kalamazoo designated hitter Trevor Johnson would flirt with the cycle as well, ending the game with all but the single, with a second-inning play going off pitcher Lance Mittelman and resulting in a fielders choice at him, losing Johnson his cycle. The Growlers staff used just three pitchers, with Brendan Garza earning the win in five innings of two-run ball. Rockford starter Aidan Vanrider took the loss, getting just one out in his start.

Game two would start out similarly, with Kalamazoo taking a 5-0 lead before the Rivets touched the bats, with Isaac Vanderwoude leading the way on a bases clearing E1. Spot-starter Brendan Burch would allow one in the first, but pitch well until his exit. The Growlers and Rivets would each score one in the third, where the drama would begin. Jayce Blalock would slide hard into second, looking to break up a double play, and would come up jawing with Kalamazoo's Noah Coy, who had come over to check on his teammate. An interference call would be made on the play, resulting in the double and the end of the inning. The Growlers would add two more in the fourth, before Burch's day would come to an end with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Reliever Bryce Brannon would hit the first batter he faced, resulting in a scary moment for Conner Cunningham, before striking out the final batter of the inning on a "by you" fastball, stranding the bases loaded. Brannon would come off the mound shouting and a warning would be issued to both benches.

The Rivets would have plenty of opportunities to come back, including the tying run finishing the day on deck, but Logan Lockhart would strike out the side in the seventh, resulting in a 9-5 Growler win. Ultimately, the biggest Growler star was likely Antonio Perrotta, who picked up 11 total RBIs on the night, in-turn with all the Kalamazoo bats. The Growlers amassed 27 hits and 35 runs over the two-games but, most importantly, added two wins to their total, becoming the first Great Lakes team to 10 wins. The double header sweep also guaranteed the Growlers at least a share of the season series versus Rockford, the first opponent for Kalamazoo to reach that mark with.

The Growlers and Rivets will play each teams final game before the All-Star break in the series finale on Sunday afternoon, with the first pitch expected at 2:35 p.m. ET. Kalamazoo is expected to start Jeremiah Holder.







