Rockers Start Second Half with Comeback Win over Chinooks

July 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (1-0, 23-11), no stranger to comeback wins, came through with another win late over the Lakeshore Chinooks (0-1, 13-24) in Mequon by a score of 3-2.

In a true pitcher's duel, Green Bay opened the scoring in the third on an RBI single by Caleb Daniel, which drove in David Mysza. The Chinooks would answer right back with a bases loaded RBI double play to tie the game in the bottom frame.

Drew Aguiar, making his first start of the 2025 campaign, went four innings, allowing four hits and three walks, but only allowing one run and fanning seven Chinooks. KJ Ward made his debut in the fifth inning for Green Bay. Ward allowed just one run on a sacrifice fly but pitched three innings, allowing just three hits and picking up three strikeouts.

In the eighth, Green Bay found ways to plate runs again, as Parker Martin tied the game, scoring from third base on a wild pitch. Cole Linton came on to pitch the last two frames, stranding a runner in scoring position to send the game to the ninth still tied. With the bases loaded, Martin played the hero again, dropping down a sacrifice bunt to take the lead. In the bottom frame, Linton was able to strand another runner with two strikeouts, earning the win.

Green Bay will continue closing a two-game road trip in Mequon tomorrow. The Rockers will then turn back to Ashwaubenon and open up a five-game homestand over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The Rockers will welcome the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders back to Capital Credit Union park for a two-game series with Fourth of July festivities over Thursday's and Friday's games.

