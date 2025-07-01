Rockers Start Second Half with Comeback Win over Chinooks
July 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (1-0, 23-11), no stranger to comeback wins, came through with another win late over the Lakeshore Chinooks (0-1, 13-24) in Mequon by a score of 3-2.
In a true pitcher's duel, Green Bay opened the scoring in the third on an RBI single by Caleb Daniel, which drove in David Mysza. The Chinooks would answer right back with a bases loaded RBI double play to tie the game in the bottom frame.
Drew Aguiar, making his first start of the 2025 campaign, went four innings, allowing four hits and three walks, but only allowing one run and fanning seven Chinooks. KJ Ward made his debut in the fifth inning for Green Bay. Ward allowed just one run on a sacrifice fly but pitched three innings, allowing just three hits and picking up three strikeouts.
In the eighth, Green Bay found ways to plate runs again, as Parker Martin tied the game, scoring from third base on a wild pitch. Cole Linton came on to pitch the last two frames, stranding a runner in scoring position to send the game to the ninth still tied. With the bases loaded, Martin played the hero again, dropping down a sacrifice bunt to take the lead. In the bottom frame, Linton was able to strand another runner with two strikeouts, earning the win.
Green Bay will continue closing a two-game road trip in Mequon tomorrow. The Rockers will then turn back to Ashwaubenon and open up a five-game homestand over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The Rockers will welcome the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders back to Capital Credit Union park for a two-game series with Fourth of July festivities over Thursday's and Friday's games.
Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.
Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2025
- Rockers Start Second Half with Comeback Win over Chinooks - Green Bay Rockers
- Stingers Open Second Half with a Win Versus the Larks - Willmar Stingers
- Spitters Stretch Winning Streak to Seven - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rockford Rivets and Collins Aerospace Partner Again for July 4th Celebration Featuring Fireworks Sponsored by First Community Credit Union - Rockford Rivets
- Rockers Open Second Half Riding Eight-Game Win Streak - Green Bay Rockers
- Bucks to Hold Two Youth Baseball Camps Presented by Peoples Community Health Clinic - Waterloo Bucks
- Loggers Drop Series Finale against Big Sticks - La Crosse Loggers
- Express Drop Series Finale to Duluth 9-7, End First Half 13-20 - Eau Claire Express
- Hot Tots Hold off Larks Late Surge in 8-4 Win - Bismarck Larks
- Badlands Earns First Shutout Win of the Season at Home Beating La Crosse 11-0 - Badlands Big Sticks
- Stingers Win Both in Doubleheader against MoonDogs - Willmar Stingers
- Chinooks Close 1st Half on 3-Game Win Streak - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Madison Mallards Swept in Doubleheader - Madison Mallards
- MoonDogs Suffer Doubleheader Sweep Monday - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rivets Fall Once Again to the Leprechauns to End the First Half - Rockford Rivets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Green Bay Rockers Stories
- Rockers Start Second Half with Comeback Win over Chinooks
- Rockers Open Second Half Riding Eight-Game Win Streak
- Rockers Close out First Half with Win over Dock Spiders
- Rockers Return Home Riding Seven-Game Heater
- Rockers and Dock Spiders Headed for Rain-Soaked Finish in Fond du Lac