Rockers Open Second Half Riding Eight-Game Win Streak

MEQUON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers restarting at (0-0) are firing on all cylinders heading into the second half of the season, a clean slate for everyone. They'll look to keep that energy alive tonight in Mequon as they open a two-game set against the Lakeshore Chinooks (0-0).

Green Bay closed out the first half in electric fashion, picking up a 12-7 win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Monday night to secure their eighth consecutive victory. The Rockers overcame an early 2-0 deficit with a barrage of offense, scoring eight unanswered runs across the third and fourth innings. Caleb Daniel delivered the biggest bomb with a no-doubt three-run homer on the first pitch he saw- his second long ball in as many starts.

Starter Alex LePage rebounded after allowing a two-run homer in the first, settling in to throw into the fourth inning while striking out four. The bullpen trio of Jack Fortner, Jayden Martin, and Tomas Lopez held things down late, combining for three scoreless innings to seal the win and wrap up a dominant 22-win first half for Green Bay.

Tonight, the Rockers shift their focus to the Chinooks as they kick off the second half of Northwoods League play. Taking the mound will be right-hander Drew Aguiar, who has been lights-out so far this summer. Aguiar boasts a 2-0 record and an impressive 1.47 ERA, emerging as one of the most reliable arms on the staff.

With the playoffs already clinched, the Rockers are playing with confidence, chemistry, and confidence. But don't expect them to take their foot off the gas- this team has proven it thrives on momentum, and they'll look to keep the streak alive under the lights in Mequon.

First pitch is set for 6:35 PM from Moonlight Graham Field as the Rockers look to make it nine in a row and open the second half on the same dominant note they ended the first.







