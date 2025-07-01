Rockers Open Second Half Riding Eight-Game Win Streak
July 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
MEQUON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers restarting at (0-0) are firing on all cylinders heading into the second half of the season, a clean slate for everyone. They'll look to keep that energy alive tonight in Mequon as they open a two-game set against the Lakeshore Chinooks (0-0).
Green Bay closed out the first half in electric fashion, picking up a 12-7 win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Monday night to secure their eighth consecutive victory. The Rockers overcame an early 2-0 deficit with a barrage of offense, scoring eight unanswered runs across the third and fourth innings. Caleb Daniel delivered the biggest bomb with a no-doubt three-run homer on the first pitch he saw- his second long ball in as many starts.
Starter Alex LePage rebounded after allowing a two-run homer in the first, settling in to throw into the fourth inning while striking out four. The bullpen trio of Jack Fortner, Jayden Martin, and Tomas Lopez held things down late, combining for three scoreless innings to seal the win and wrap up a dominant 22-win first half for Green Bay.
Tonight, the Rockers shift their focus to the Chinooks as they kick off the second half of Northwoods League play. Taking the mound will be right-hander Drew Aguiar, who has been lights-out so far this summer. Aguiar boasts a 2-0 record and an impressive 1.47 ERA, emerging as one of the most reliable arms on the staff.
With the playoffs already clinched, the Rockers are playing with confidence, chemistry, and confidence. But don't expect them to take their foot off the gas- this team has proven it thrives on momentum, and they'll look to keep the streak alive under the lights in Mequon.
First pitch is set for 6:35 PM from Moonlight Graham Field as the Rockers look to make it nine in a row and open the second half on the same dominant note they ended the first.
Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2025
- Rockers Open Second Half Riding Eight-Game Win Streak - Green Bay Rockers
- Bucks to Hold Two Youth Baseball Camps Presented by Peoples Community Health Clinic - Waterloo Bucks
- Loggers Drop Series Finale against Big Sticks - La Crosse Loggers
- Express Drop Series Finale to Duluth 9-7, End First Half 13-20 - Eau Claire Express
- Hot Tots Hold off Larks Late Surge in 8-4 Win - Bismarck Larks
- Badlands Earns First Shutout Win of the Season at Home Beating La Crosse 11-0 - Badlands Big Sticks
- Stingers Win Both in Doubleheader against MoonDogs - Willmar Stingers
- Chinooks Close 1st Half on 3-Game Win Streak - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Madison Mallards Swept in Doubleheader - Madison Mallards
- MoonDogs Suffer Doubleheader Sweep Monday - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rivets Fall Once Again to the Leprechauns to End the First Half - Rockford Rivets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Green Bay Rockers Stories
- Rockers Open Second Half Riding Eight-Game Win Streak
- Rockers Close out First Half with Win over Dock Spiders
- Rockers Return Home Riding Seven-Game Heater
- Rockers and Dock Spiders Headed for Rain-Soaked Finish in Fond du Lac
- Playoff-Bound Rockers Look to Extend Win Streak against Dock Spiders