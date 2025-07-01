Growlers Walked off to Begin Second Half
July 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Wausau, Wis. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (17-19; 0-1) were walked off by the Wausau Woodchucks (22-14; 1-0) in the first game of the second half, in a 7-6 final.
Kalamazoo scored first, the first time they've done that in eight days and 10 games, nine batter second inning, fueled by three hits and two Woodchuck errors. Wausau would answer in the bottom of the inning, on a Dom Rodriguez home run. A scoreless third would lead to the Woodchucks cutting into the deficit in the fourth, as Dylan Schlotterback led the inning off with a bomb, and Jake Weatherspoon brought the third run in via sac fly. Kalamazoo would protest the comeback, with a Matt Thompson two-run homer that gave Kalamazoo a 6-3 lead.
In his first appearance for the Growlers, Drew Duckhorn would struggle, allowing the first five Woodchucks he faced to reach. Newcomer Logan Lockhart would come on to limit the damage, shutting the rally down at a 6-6 deadlock. Each team would remain scoreless in the seventh and eighth, with Ben Van Nes pitching the eighth for the Growlers. In the ninth, it was Van Nes again, who would allow a leadoff single, before back-to-back outs would put Wausau on the ropes, with the runner now on second. In a two-strike count, Dom Rodriguez would send a ball to right-center to walk the game off for Wausau, securing their first win of the second half.
Ultimately, the Growlers were forced to lean on three new arms in the contest (Duckhorn, Lockhart, and Van Nes), with Cody Piechocki going on a search to see who he can trust as rosters churn prior to the second half. Kalamazoo has 36 games remaining in their season, the halfway point in number of games, and will look to bounce back from their recent 1-8 skid.
Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2025
- Growlers Walked off to Begin Second Half - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rodriguez's Second Game-Winning Hit Lifts Chucks to Walk-Off Win - Wausau Woodchucks
- Kenosha Falls to Rockford in Second-Half Opener - Kenosha Kingfish
- MoonDogs Edge Badlands in Second Half Opener - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rivets Wipe Slate Clean, Start Second Half with Road Win over Kingfish - Rockford Rivets
- Dock Spiders Outduel the Rafters - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Madison Mallards Explode in Eighth Inning to Beat Battle Creek Battle Jacks - Madison Mallards
- Express Blank Honkers 6-0, Start Second Half Strong - Eau Claire Express
- Rox Start Second Half Hot with 10-0 Win - St. Cloud Rox
- Rockers Start Second Half with Comeback Win over Chinooks - Green Bay Rockers
- Stingers Open Second Half with a Win Versus the Larks - Willmar Stingers
- Spitters Stretch Winning Streak to Seven - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rockford Rivets and Collins Aerospace Partner Again for July 4th Celebration Featuring Fireworks Sponsored by First Community Credit Union - Rockford Rivets
- Rockers Open Second Half Riding Eight-Game Win Streak - Green Bay Rockers
- Bucks to Hold Two Youth Baseball Camps Presented by Peoples Community Health Clinic - Waterloo Bucks
- Loggers Drop Series Finale against Big Sticks - La Crosse Loggers
- Express Drop Series Finale to Duluth 9-7, End First Half 13-20 - Eau Claire Express
- Hot Tots Hold off Larks Late Surge in 8-4 Win - Bismarck Larks
- Badlands Earns First Shutout Win of the Season at Home Beating La Crosse 11-0 - Badlands Big Sticks
- Stingers Win Both in Doubleheader against MoonDogs - Willmar Stingers
- Chinooks Close 1st Half on 3-Game Win Streak - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Madison Mallards Swept in Doubleheader - Madison Mallards
- MoonDogs Suffer Doubleheader Sweep Monday - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rivets Fall Once Again to the Leprechauns to End the First Half - Rockford Rivets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.