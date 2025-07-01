Loggers Drop Series Finale against Big Sticks

July 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Dickinson, ND - A scoreless game for the first five innings turned for the worse on Monday night as the La Crosse Loggers dropped the second game of a two-game set, falling 11-0 to the Badlands Big Sticks to wrap up play in the first-half of the 2025 season.

Tyler Gebb (Long Beach State) started for the Loggers on the mound and was stellar in his final appearance of the summer, tossing three scoreless innings while allowing only two hits and striking out one. After he departed, Michael Murphy (Xavier) came on and tossed a pair of scoreless innings before running into trouble in the sixth when Badlands go to him for a pair or runs (one earned) before he gave way to Bobby McDonough (UMASS), who also surrendered a pair of runs (one earned) to allow the Big Sticks to take a 4-0 lead after six complete innings.

Badlands starter Dylan Kerbow kept the La Crosse bats silent for five shutout innings, striking out nine.

The Big Sticks would break the game open in the eighth by putting up seven runs, only four of which were earned, off of La Crosse reliever Davin Ronquist (Weatherford CC) to run the score to 11-0, a final that would hold.

La Crosse only mustered three hits on the night, two of which were doubles off the bats of Brayden Jefferis (Michigan) and Aaron Mingo (Long Beach CC).

With the loss, the Loggers ended the first half of play at 22-11 and with the win, Badlands improved to 20-13.

The Loggers will now make the long trek east to Duluth to start the second half with a two-game set against the Duluth Huskies. Game #1 will commence at 6:35 pm on Tuesday night in Wade Stadium.







