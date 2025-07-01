Stingers Win Both in Doubleheader against MoonDogs

July 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Stingers(17-15) win both in the double header against the Mankato Moondogs(15-21).

In game one, the Stingers grabbed an early lead thanks to Matthew Pena, who hit his 7th long ball of the season in the Bottom of the first to give the Stingers a 2-0 lead.

The Stingers knocked in 2 more in the bottom of the third inning. Armani Guzman grounded out to drive in Joey Craig and Liam Bushy singled to score Carter Walsh.

The Moondogs got 1 back in the top of the fourth before the Stingers came back and made it a 4-run game again in the bottom of the 5th.

In the top of the 6th, the Moondogs got a rally going, scoring 3 to make it a 5-4 ball game but Sam Tyrpa came on in the top of the 7th and got the save to end the game

Ben Irsfeld got the win in game one as the starter. He went 4 innings while allowing just 1 earned run.

Matthew Pena delivered at the plate in game one. He went 2-for-3 with a HR and 2 RBIs.

In game two, the Stingers really got their bats going. They won by a score of 15-2.

The Stingers started off the bottom of the first in good fashion, scoring 4 thanks to consecutive hits from Sam Hunt, Jameson Martin, and Liam Bushey.

In the second inning, Sam Hunt delivered once again with a three-run home run, his fourth of the season, making the score 7-0.

The Moon Dogs got one back in the fourth inning, but back-to-back homers from Ryan Tayman and Sam Hunt added 2 more to the scoreboard for the Stingers in the fourth. That was Sam Hunt's second of the ballgame, and fifth of the season!

Brock Larson did the damage in the fifth with a grand slam out to deep center field. They proceeded to knock in two more off of a Ryan Tayman single and a Jameson Martin sac-fly. 15-1 was the score.

In the 7th, the Moondogs added another, but Miles Tenscher was able to get the final three outs.

Cody Wichmann had a good start on the mound for the Stingers, he went 4 innings with 0 ER and 3 Ks.

Sam Hunt went 3-for-3 with 2 HRs and a double, along with 6 runs driven in.

The Stingers are back in action tomorrow at Bill Taunton Stadium against the Bismarck Larks, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on NWL+

For more information, please call our office at (320) 222-2010. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.