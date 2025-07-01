Kenosha Falls to Rockford in Second-Half Opener

KENOSHA, WI - After falling in last place in the Great Lakes East standings to end the first half of the season, the Kenosha Kingfish were looking for a fresh start in their second-half opener against the Rockford Rivets. Unfortunately for the Fish, they weren't able to pull out the win.

The Kingfish fell to the Rivets 6-4 at Historic Simmons Field to start the second half 0-1.

By the end of the first half, Rockford sat in fifth place in the division standings, one spot above the struggling Kingfish. However, the team came out swinging right away in their new beginning.

In his former home against his former team, Gavin Taylor stepped up to the plate determined to make something happen. So, he did.

In his first at-bat in the top of the first, Taylor wasted no time re-asserting his dominance at Historic Simmons Field, blasting a two-run home run into the Bambino past left field to make it a 2-0 game.

That was only the beginning of Rockford's rally.

The Rivets managed to put five runs on the board while shutting the Kingfish out until the bottom of the fourth.

Will Matuszak got on base after beating out an error from the third baseman, putting a runner on for newcomer Noah Alvarez. Alvarez adjusted to his surroundings quickly, shooting a line drive to left field to bring Matuszak around to score.

Things continued for the Fish in the bottom of the sixth with Jacob Vokal ripping an RBI single down the left field line while Matuszak followed with a sacrifice grounder to make it 6-3.

After a few more dull innings, James McCoy re-sparked Kenosha's motivation, blasting a solo home run over the center field fence.

However, those were the only runs the Fish could put on the board for the remainder of the night, resulting in their first loss of the second half.

The Kingfish will face the Rivets once again tomorrow in Rockford in an attempt at redemption.







