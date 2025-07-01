Spitters Stretch Winning Streak to Seven

July 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Royal Oak, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters continue their season high win streak as the pitching showed out in a 3-1 win to the Royal Oak Leprechauns Tuesday evening at Memorial Park.

The Spitters - who won six-games in a row to end the first half to clinch the division - saw their streak continue with dominant pitching as the offense only reached base via a hit four times. Traverse City's starting pitcher Adam McKelvey made his first start of the season, throwing four innings of one-hit, one-run ball striking out two and walking a pair.

Royal Oak's offense was able to strike first in the bottom of the first inning, as Preston Leon legged out an infield single. Later in the inning, Leon crossed the plate on a rare wild pitch from McKelvey to give the Leprechauns a 1-0 lead. Through the first four innings of the ballgame, the Pit Spitters offense had only recorded one hit with a pair of walks. However, in the top of the fifth inning, Nathanael Coupet broke the team's slow start with a lead-off double to center field. Colton Roquemore followed with a single, and suddenly the Spitters had runners on the corners with no outs. Alfredo Velazquez continued his hot spell at the plate with a ground out back to the pitcher that allowed Coupet to score to tie the game at 1-1. In his first game back coming off an injury, Cole Prout forced an error on the Leprechauns second baseman Danny Cook allowing Roquemore to score to give the Pit Spitters their first lead of the game at 2-1. Their offense added one more run in the top of the eighth inning on an RBI double hit by Brandon Sanchez to extend their lead to 3-1. Traverse City's pitching was locked in after giving up the run in the bottom of the first. After a solid four innings from McKelvey the Spitters turned to Charlie Horne and Andrew Cotton who threw the next four innings combined and only allowed two hits and two walks. Charlie Wolfe entered in the bottom of the ninth seeking his first save opportunity of the season and he dominated throwing a scoreless inning, striking out two and walking one.

Royal Oak starts the second half with an 0-1 record and drop to 17-20 overall on the year while Traverse City improves to 22-13 and 1-0 in the second half. Horne (2-0) locks in his second win on the season while Wolfe earns his first save. Meanwhile, Grant Essig (0-3) loses his third game on the season for the Leprechauns.

