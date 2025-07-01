Rockford Rivets and Collins Aerospace Partner Again for July 4th Celebration Featuring Fireworks Sponsored by First Community Credit Union

Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets are excited to announce the return of their July 4th Independence Day celebration, in partnership for a second consecutive year with Collins Aerospace. This year's fireworks show is proudly sponsored by First Community Credit Union (FCCU), the official field sponsor of the Rockford Rivets. The evening promises to be a patriotic and memorable tribute to our veterans, as well as a spectacular night for families across the Stateline.

"We're honored to once again team up with Collins Aerospace for this special night," said Rivets General Manager Todd Kolosso. "Their continued support helps us create an unforgettable experience for our fans and a meaningful tribute to our veterans."

The evening will begin with a presentation of the colors by the VFW color guard, followed by a special recognition of local veterans in attendance. In appreciation for their service, all veterans will receive free admission to the game. This heartfelt tribute honors the courage and sacrifice of those who have served and continues the Rivets' commitment to celebrating our community's heroes.

The fireworks display, generously sponsored by First Community Credit Union, will light up the Loves Park sky immediately following the game. "We're extremely grateful for FirstCCU's partnership and their dedication to our community and ballpark experience," Kolosso added.

"There's no better place to celebrate Independence Day than at the ballpark surrounded by family, neighbors, and community heroes," said Kolosso. "This night means a lot to all of us."

Together with Collins Aerospace and First Community Credit Union, the Rockford Rivets are proud to host a Fourth of July celebration that combines patriotism, entertainment, and heartfelt community connection.

Event Details:

- Date: July 4, 2024

- Location: Rivets Stadium, Loves Park, IL

- Time: Gates open at 5:35 PM; Fireworks display following the game







