MoonDogs Edge Badlands in Second Half Opener

July 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The MoonDogs took the first win of the second half tonight, defeating the Big Sticks 6-5.

The MoonDogs starter tonight was returner; Tate Marland (Cedarville University). Marland would pitch for 6 innings of work, facing 23 batters, striking out 4 of them.

The Big Sticks were the first ones to get onto the scoreboard in the top of the third inning, 2-0.

The MoonDogs got onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning, tying the score at 2's! Corey Nunez (UC Santa Barbara) would score on a Sean Griggs (University of Alabama) sac fly. Caleb Koskie (Indiana University) would hit an RBI single, driving in Nico Libed (San Diego) to score.

The first reliever for the MoonDogs and making his debut was Cayden Hansen (St. Cloud State University). Hansen would take the mound for 1.1 innings of work, facing 8 batters, striking out 1.

The MoonDogs last arm out of the bullpen tonight was Ian Culver (University of Utah). Culver would finish the game with 1.2 innings of work, facing 6 batters, striking out 1.

The MoonDogs would fire again in the bottom of the seventh inning, putting up 4 runs! Josey Williamson (Unviersity of Alabama) would score on a walk. Nunez would hit an RBI single, scoring Koskie. Brandon Vlcko (Minnesota State University, Mankato) would hit a sac fly, bringing in Adrian Beltre Jr. (San Diego) to score. Griggs would then get walked, scoring Cannon Peery (Grand Canyon University)!

The Big Sticks would try to get their lead back scoring in the top of the seventh and eighth innings.

The MoonDogs would walk away with the win tonight, 6-5!







