Stingers Open Second Half with a Win Versus the Larks

July 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers (18-15) took game one of the second half against the Bismarck Larks (12-25).

In the bottom of the second, designated hitter Sam Hunt and second basemen Jameson Martin both reached safely. Third basemen Merrick Rapoza drove in Hunt on a base hit. Martin scored on a Larks error.

In the bottom of the fourth, Rapoza drove in first basemen Matthew Pena and right fielder Ryker Edwards after a Larks error.

Ryker Edwards reached on an error to start the bottom of the sixth, but the Stingers weren't able to capitalize.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Stingers were able to plate two runners. Armani Guzman reached safely on a fielder's choice before coming all the way around to score on a stolen base and a wild pitch. Sam Hunt capped off the inning with an RBI double to score Pena.

For the Stingers, Porter Buursema went 5.0 innings striking out 11 batters without allowing a hit.

Merrick Rapoza went 1-for-3 with one RBI.

Brock Larsen 1-3 with a double.

Wade Duncan pitched 2.0 innings without allowing a run and collecting his first save.

The Stingers will finish their home stand versus the Bismarck Larks. First pitch is set for 6:35p.m. CST on NWL+.

