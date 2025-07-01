Stingers Open Second Half with a Win Versus the Larks
July 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers (18-15) took game one of the second half against the Bismarck Larks (12-25).
In the bottom of the second, designated hitter Sam Hunt and second basemen Jameson Martin both reached safely. Third basemen Merrick Rapoza drove in Hunt on a base hit. Martin scored on a Larks error.
In the bottom of the fourth, Rapoza drove in first basemen Matthew Pena and right fielder Ryker Edwards after a Larks error.
Ryker Edwards reached on an error to start the bottom of the sixth, but the Stingers weren't able to capitalize.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Stingers were able to plate two runners. Armani Guzman reached safely on a fielder's choice before coming all the way around to score on a stolen base and a wild pitch. Sam Hunt capped off the inning with an RBI double to score Pena.
For the Stingers, Porter Buursema went 5.0 innings striking out 11 batters without allowing a hit.
Merrick Rapoza went 1-for-3 with one RBI.
Brock Larsen 1-3 with a double.
Wade Duncan pitched 2.0 innings without allowing a run and collecting his first save.
The Stingers will finish their home stand versus the Bismarck Larks. First pitch is set for 6:35p.m. CST on NWL+.
For more information, please call our office at (320) 222-2010. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2025
- Rockers Start Second Half with Comeback Win over Chinooks - Green Bay Rockers
- Stingers Open Second Half with a Win Versus the Larks - Willmar Stingers
- Spitters Stretch Winning Streak to Seven - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rockford Rivets and Collins Aerospace Partner Again for July 4th Celebration Featuring Fireworks Sponsored by First Community Credit Union - Rockford Rivets
- Rockers Open Second Half Riding Eight-Game Win Streak - Green Bay Rockers
- Bucks to Hold Two Youth Baseball Camps Presented by Peoples Community Health Clinic - Waterloo Bucks
- Loggers Drop Series Finale against Big Sticks - La Crosse Loggers
- Express Drop Series Finale to Duluth 9-7, End First Half 13-20 - Eau Claire Express
- Hot Tots Hold off Larks Late Surge in 8-4 Win - Bismarck Larks
- Badlands Earns First Shutout Win of the Season at Home Beating La Crosse 11-0 - Badlands Big Sticks
- Stingers Win Both in Doubleheader against MoonDogs - Willmar Stingers
- Chinooks Close 1st Half on 3-Game Win Streak - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Madison Mallards Swept in Doubleheader - Madison Mallards
- MoonDogs Suffer Doubleheader Sweep Monday - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rivets Fall Once Again to the Leprechauns to End the First Half - Rockford Rivets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.