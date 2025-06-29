Loggers up 8-2 But Fall Victim to Weather Cancellation

Willmar, Minn. - With the Rochester Honkers having already defeated the Waterloo Bucks, the La Crosse Loggers were in a prime position to lock up the Great Plains East Division First-Half crown on Saturday night after scoring six times in the top of the seventh inning to take a commanding 8-2 lead over the host Willmar Stingers. But mother nature had other plans as a tornado warning, followed by downpours, interrupted the would-be celebration just two batters into the bottom of the seventh and the game was called forcing the six-run top of the seventh to be nullified and the game reverted back to the end of the sixth where it was tied 2-2, which is how it ended.

Willmar jumped out early in the one, scoring one in their bottom half of the first off of Loggers starter Aaron England (Louisville) without the benefit of a hit.

The Loggers answered back in the top in the top of the third when Eddie Peters (Xavier) led off with a single, stole second and came around to score on a Carson Ohland (Grand Canyon) double to knot the score at one apiece.

La Crosse added another in the top of the fourth thanks to a two-out RBI single off the bat of Kanon Sundgren (Nebraska) that scored Savion Flowers (Kansas) who had walked to start the frame.

Willmar responded in the bottom of the fourth with an unearned run to tie the game back up at 2-2.

The game remain tied until the seventh when the Loggers, and eventually the skies, opened it up. After plating two runs, the Lumbermen loaded the bases for Eli Small (Florida Atlantic) who launched one over the centerfield fence for a grand slam to put the Loggers up 8-2 going into the bottom of the seventh.

Cristien Banda (Long Beach State) came on in relief of England. After walking the first batter, he fell behind on the second hitter before the umpires pulled the Loggers off the field due to the impending storm as Fireworks lit up the sky at Bill Taunton Stadium. Once the skies opened up, an already wet field was unable to take anymore precipitation and the game was called. By rule, the home team always gets to have their last at-bats and since Willmar was unable to finish their at-bats in the bottom of the seventh, the game reverted back to the bottom of the sixth and thus ended in a 2-2 tie, nullifying the Loggers six-run top of the seventh inning.

England threw six solid innings in his second start of the summer, allowing only one earned run on three hits while striking out six.

Ohland led the Loggers offensively with a two-hit night that included one double and one RBI.

The Loggers now lead the Great Plains East Division First-Half by 1.5 games with two games remaining in the first half and will travel west to Dickinson, ND to take on the Badlands Big Sticks. The first game of the series is Sunday evening at 6:35 pm (central).







