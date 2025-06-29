Spitters Live to See Another Day

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game one of the series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 11-9.

With the first half sub-division championship on the line, offense was going to be a key factor in the ballgame, and the Battle Jacks introduced that early. A couple of two out walks put the Battle Jacks in business. Brian Heckelman came through with an RBI single to give the Battle Jacks a 1-0 lead. With the bases loaded, Joshua Algarin walked and brought in another runner to make it 2-0. In the bottom of the third inning, the Pit Spitters gave an answer as Grady Mee doubled to center field to score a run to make it 2-1. Isaac Sturgess collected his first hit of the night along with an RBI on a single to left field to tie the game at 2-2.

Heckelman continued to be a thorn in the side of the Pit Spitters pitching staff in the top of the fourth inning. This time he hit a sacrifice flyout to bring in the go-ahead run to give the Battle Jacks a 3-2 lead. The Battle Jacks continued their offensive scoring spree in the top of the fifth. Ryan Skjonsby singled up the middle to drive in a run, extending their lead to 4-2. After a couple of walks loaded the bases, Trent Rice hit a bases clearing triple to right field to push their lead to 7-2. In the bottom half of the inning, with bases loaded, Brett Rozman brought in a runner by being hit by a pitch to cut the Battle Jacks lead down to 7-3. Cade Collins followed with a walk, to make it 7-4. Finally, Mee scored on a passed ball, bringing the score to 7-5.

The Pit Spitters loaded the bases up quickly in the bottom of the sixth inning. Following their second out, Isaac Sturgess continued swinging a hot bat by clearing the bases with a triple to give the Pit Spitters a 8-7 lead. Rozman followed up with the same play as he tripled, clearing the bases, and then on the relay throw into the infield, the ball went out of play allowing Rozman to score to give the Pit Spitters a 10-7 lead. With the bases now empty with two outs, the offense started over with Collins being hit by a pitch and an Adam Broski single. Brandon Sanchez singled to right field to drive in another runner to cap off the six-run inning to make it 11-7.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Battle Jacks collected back-to-back hits with no outs. Caleb Estrada came through with an infield single scoring Ryan Kroepel to make it 11-8. Sam Griffith added another grounding into a double play making it 11-9. The top of the ninth inning was the last chance for the Battle Jacks, and they loaded the bases with only one out. Pit Spitters brought in their closer Eliott Traver to close it out, where he forced a game-ending 5-4-3 double play to secure the win for the Pit Spitters.

The final game of the first half will be tomorrow night between the Pit Spitters and Battle Jacks. The winner of the game will be crowned first-half division champions of the Great Lakes East Division. The Pit Spitters are seeking their first playoff spot since 2023, while the Battle Jacks seek their first since 2011. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.







