Wausau Scores Two in the Ninth to Salvage 9-8 Win over Kenosha

June 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WAUSAU, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks had lost each of its last two games by one run apiece and were on their way to a third consecutive loss by that margin on Sunday afternoon. But in the end, they found the ninth inning magic they were searching for.

Trailing by one run in the final frame of the game, Wausau put two runners on base, and with one out, Ethan Guerra (Arizona) roped a clutch single up the middle. Third base coach Jake Schultz sent Keagan Jirschele (South Dakota State) around third, and he scored the tying run.

Then, later in the inning, another Arizona Wildcat came through to win it. Dom Rodriguez (Arizona) hit a slow ground ball to the left side and ran out and infield RBI single to clinch the 9-8 walk off win over the Kenosha Kingfish. It was Wausau's second walk off victory of the season, after they beat the Madison Mallards in the same fashion in early June.

The win gave Wausau its second victory over Kenosha in 2025, and it broke a quick two-game losing skid. In addition, Wausau once again dodged a losing streak of three or more games, something they haven't done all season.

The Woodchucks began the game with a big lead. In the first, Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) mashed his fifth home run of the season, a three-run bomb into left-center field to give Wausau an early 3-0 cushion. Soliz has hit all five of his homers in the last nine games, and the long ball extended his nine-game hit streak. Jake Weatherspoon (Indian River State/Virginia) added on with an RBI single later in the frame to make the score 4-0.

The Kingfish scored its first run in the top of the second, before Rodriguez got his first RBI of the game on a groundout to give Wausau its four-run lead back in the bottom half. Kenosha made it 5-2 in the third, but Wausau scored the next two runs in the fourth, with Zach Knowlton (Central Michigan) scoring on a passed ball, and Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) driving in Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) on a sacrifice fly. Schlotterback now has a team-leading 29 RBIs on the season, and that ranks inside the top ten in the entire Northwoods League.

From there, Wausau's offense went quiet, and Kenosha made a big comeback attempt. The Kingfish scored six unanswered runs and used clutch hitting in the eighth and ninth innings to take the lead. However, Kenosha could have had a bigger lead, as the Kingfish stranded 17 base runners, leaving the bases loaded three times in their loss.

Carter White (Lincoln Memorial/Eastern Michigan) made the start for the Woodchucks, and while he did go down with a no decision, the Woodchucks moved to 6-0 this season when White made an appearance. The southpaw went four innings, allowing just two runs on five hits, striking out two in his fifth start of the season. He ends the first half with a 2.13 ERA.

Another pitcher played a huge part in allowing the Woodchucks to make their comeback. Ethan Jiezerski (Angelina CC/UT-Tyler) got Wausau out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the ninth inning, striking out the only hitter he faced to set up the rally in the bottom of the ninth.

Wausau picked up its 20th win of the season, becoming just the seventh team in the Northwoods League to reach that mark. The Woodchucks are also 10-5 at Athletic Park, and 2-1 against Kenosha in 2025.

Wausau also celebrated Hilarious Heelers Day at Athletic Park on Sunday afternoon, where fans got to experience a pregame party with special characters as part of a ticket package. Kids also got the chance to run the bases after Wausau picked up the walk off win.

The Woodchucks will play their final game of the first half in the Northwoods League tomorrow when they host Kenosha again and look for a two-game sweep, and a season series win. First pitch between the Woodchucks and the Kingfish will be at 12:05 p.m. Fans looking to watch the Woodchucks at Athletic Park during the 2025 season can purchase tickets at woodchucks.com.







