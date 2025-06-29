Late St. Cloud Comeback Helps the Rox Snatch Game 1

June 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Honkers led through the first seven innings, but the best team in the Great Plains League flexed their muscles late, plating eleven in the last two innings.

The long balls were flying for the Honkers today. Maddox Haley and Joel Roberts started the party in the third with back-to-back jacks. Tommy Eisenstat put an exclamation point on a four-run fourth with a two-run shot over the right field wall.

The Honkers' pitching got off to a great start with Ian Regal and Julian Castro combining for just one earned run across six innings of work.

The two teams will play on Monday to finish off the month of June. Riane Ritter (4-0) will get the ball for the visiting Rox as he faces off against Ryan Higgins (1-0), making his final start as a Rochester Honker. The first pitch for Monday's game is set for 6:35 p.m. CT.







