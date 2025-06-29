Huskies Dominate Express, 7-1, in Final Home Game of the Half

June 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DULUTH, MN - The Huskies beat the Eau Claire Express in the penultimate game of the first half by a final score of 7-1 at Wade Stadium.

The Huskies send Kerry Herndon-Brown out to toe the rubber for his third start of the season. After getting roughed up by Eau Claire in his previous start, he got the revenge tour started the right way with a 1-2-3 first inning of work.

Before any pitches could be recorded by Cohen Gomez of Eau Claire in the Huskies' half of the first, the skies opened up for an hour's worth of rain, lighting and thunder, prompting a weather delay that lasted until 4:25 p.m.

When the game resumed, Gomez was strong but not flawless. He got the first two Huskies swinging, but with full counts. Ethan Surowiec and Noah Furcht took two additional full-count pitches up the middle for hits, driving up Gomez's pitch count early. Duluth's right fielder Paul Contreras grounded into an inning-ending fielder's choice.

In the home second, Duluth got on the board first as Zan Von Schlegell led off with a walk. He was moved across the field on a hit by Kingsley Guthrie, and then to third base on a double steal. Nate Novitske grounded softly to short to drive in Von Schlegell, giving Duluth a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, Duluth got their second run on the opposite of their usual A-B-C baseball. With one down and a one-one count, Huskies catcher Kingsley Guthrie unloaded on a ball, homering to deep left-center to double the lead in a moment. It was Guthrie's second homer of the season, both coming at the cavernous confines of Wade Stadium.

Tommy Farmer singled to lead off the fifth inning, hoping to score the third Huskies run against Eau Claire. Like clockwork for the dogs, Farmer stole second, was advanced to third by a Michael Smith groundout, and scored on Ethan Surowiec's third hit of the game.

With Owen Marsolek having relieved Herndon-Brown after three scoreless innings, he only ran into trouble in the seventh. Nick Mascaro walked for Eau Claire, before Jackson Glueck singled him in to bring across the first Express run of the game.

Still leading 3-1, the Huskies decided to get their run right back. Tommy Farmer reached on a fielder's choice, then Michael Smith doubled to put two runs in scoring position with just one down. Ethan Surowiec was walked on five pitches, and Noah Furcht flew out to short right.

With two down and two on, Paul Contreras roped a shot to shortstop, which was overthrown to allow two runs to score. Nate Vargas walked to load the bases up again, and Zan Von Schlegell worked a patient at-bat to get an RBI bases-loaded walk.

In the eighth, Duluth added one more insurance run on Ethan Surowiec's fourth hit of the game, driving in Michael Smith.

Gilbert Saunders III came on to complete the game on his final day in Duluth. He retired the side after a pair of runners reached on consecutive putouts by third baseman Noah Furcht to Ethan Surowiec at first, sealing a 7-1 Duluth win.

The Huskies complete the first half at Carson Park, Eau Claire, before beginning the second half at home on July 1st. Against the Rochester Honkers, Duluth will play two games on the first and second in celebration of Navy Days.







