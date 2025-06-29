Playoff-Bound Rockers Look to Extend Win Streak against Dock Spiders

June 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers pitcher Heitaro Hayashi

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are officially playoff-bound- and they're not slowing down anytime soon.

Riding high on a seven-game win streak, the hottest team in the Great Lakes West is set to take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (17-16) this afternoon at Herr-Baker Field. After clinching a playoff berth with last night's thrilling win, the Rockers (21-11) will look to keep the momentum rolling as the second half of the season ramps up.

On the mound for Green Bay is right-hander Heitaro Hayashi, who enters with a 1-0 record and a strong 2.74 ERA. Hayashi has been a reliable presence on the bump and will aim to keep the Dock Spiders in check as the Rockers eye their eighth straight victory.

Green Bay's offense has been firing on all cylinders lately, with contributions coming from up and down the lineup. From timely home runs to clutch relief pitching, everything seems to be clicking at the right time for a team with its sights set on more than just a playoff spot. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. in Fond du Lac.

