Rockers Ride Momentum into Crucial Weekend Showdown with Woodchucks

WAUSAU, Wis. - Fresh off an 8-5 rain-soaked victory that launched them into sole possession of first place, the Green Bay Rockers (19-11) are headed north to face the second-place Wausau Woodchucks (18-12) in a two-game weekend showdown with major standings implications.

With just four games remaining in the first half, the race for the Great Lakes West title is as tight as it gets- and this head-to-head series could very well determine who walks away with a playoff berth.

Last night, the Rockers battled through wild weather and momentum swings to take down the Lakeshore Chinooks. They built a 3-0 lead early, then rallied back from a late deficit with a clutch sixth-inning surge powered by walks, errors, and timely at-bats. Drew Aguiar shut the door with a stellar three-inning save, allowing just two baserunners and striking out four to preserve the win.

Green Bay's offense showed depth and resilience, getting contributions across the lineup. Parker Martin set the tone by stealing home in the first, while Eric Jeon, Cooper Smith, and David Mysza each delivered RBI hits to keep the scoreboard moving.

Taking the mound tonight for the Rockers is right-hander Koshiro Ohno, who's been electric in his first two starts. The Japan native is 2-0 with a 0.89 ERA, and will look to keep his dominant run going in one of the most important games of the summer.

Now, all eyes shift to Athletic Park, where the Rockers will take on a Wausau team hot on their heels. With first place up for grabs and limited time left in the first half, every inning counts. First pitch from Wausau is set for 6:35 p.m. tonight.







