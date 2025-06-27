Express Alum Dietrich Enns Makes Triumphant Return to MLB Action

June 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Express alum Dietrich Enns announced his return to the majors in a big way.

The former Train made his first MLB appearance in nearly four years and first start since 2017 Thursday evening, tossing five scoreless innings and picking up the win for the Detroit Tigers. The dominant outing ended a 1,371-day gap between appearances and an unbelievable 2,877 days between big-league starts.

It has been a long and windy journey for Enns since he played summer ball in Eau Claire in 2010. A product of Central Michigan University, Enns was drafted in the 19th round of the 2012 draft. He worked his way through the minor league system before being called up by the Minnesota Twins and making his debut on August 10, 2017. He played two games for the Twins before heading back down to the minor league system for the 2018 season.

He returned to MLB action in 2021 as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, where he saw more sustained action with nine appearances. His final appearance - and most recent before Thursday's start - was a two-inning relief appearance on September 24, 2021. Enns went abroad for the past three seasons, spending 2022 and 2023 with the Seibu Lions in Japan and 2024 with the LG Twins of the Korean Baseball Organization.

Detroit signed him to a minor league deal in January 2025, and Enns impressed with Triple-A Toledo, posting a 2.89 ERA across 62.1 innings. His steady performance earned him a call-up on Wednesday, and he didn't disappoint.

Enns' journey - from Eau Claire to Major League Baseball, through Japan and Korea and back again - is a story of persistence and deep love for the game. The Express are proud to see another former player succeeding once again on baseball's biggest stage.







Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.