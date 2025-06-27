Rox Clinch First-Half Championship
June 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (22-8) clinched the Great Plains West first-half title despite a 3-0 loss to the Bismarck Larks (10-23) on Friday.
Jaron Bleeker (University of Iowa) impressed on the mound after taking over in the first inning, as he would complete six innings of work with four strikeouts, allowing just one run.
St. Cloud would get two runners on in the ninth, but the rally fell short as Bismarck was victorious 3-0.
St. Cloud has secured the first-half championship in the Great Plains West, earning a playoff spot.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Jaron Bleeker.
The Rox play game two of the series against Bismarck on Saturday, June 28th, at 6:05 p.m. at Joe Faber Field. There will be a Piggy Bank Giveaway & Quarter Drop presented by Sentry Bank. The First 275 kids receive a piggy bank and have an opportunity to collect $1000 in quarters on the field after the game. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.
Images from this story
|
St. Cloud Rox' Jaron Bleeker on the mound
