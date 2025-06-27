Kingfish Fall to First Place Battle Jacks at Home

KENOSHA, WI - It wasn't the Kingfish's night.

After returning home from a win in Rockford over the Rivets, Kenosha was ready to continue its win streak at home against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. Unfortunately for the Fish, things went the complete opposite of what they wanted, as they fell to the Battle Jacks 12-5.

Right off the bat, the Battle Jacks proved why they stand in first in the Great Lakes East standings. Joshua Algarin greeted Kenosha's starting pitcher Brendan Roberts with a single up the middle to get on base early for the Battle Jacks. Sam Kane followed, sending a double off the right field wall and advancing Algarin to third.

Ryan Kroepel was the first to put runs on the board with an RBI single straight up the middle to score both runners on base, making it a 2-0 game.

The score remained the same until Brian Heckelman brought Caleb Estrada in to score in the top of the sixth.

However, while their deficit was low, the Kingfish fought back in the bottom of the inning with Hogan Denny blasting a two-run double to center to make it a 3-2 game.

Those were the only two runs the Fish would score before the Battle Jacks began their run-rampage in the seventh, scoring five runs on two hits and adding on three more in the eighth.

James McCoy started a minuscule spark in the bottom of the eighth with a 3-run homer into the Fishbowl, making it an 11-5 game, but that was all Kenosha could grasp for the rest of the night.

Battle Creek padded on one more run in the top of the ninth with pinch hitter Halen Otte blasting a solo shot over left field.

The Kingfish will face the Battle Jacks once more tomorrow evening at 6:35 p.m. with the Fish searching for redemption.







