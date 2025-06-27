Rockers Hold off Woodchucks to Remain in First Place

June 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After a first place clinching win against Lakeshore just one night before, The Rockers traveled to Wausau and beat the Woodchucks in a battle for the top spot in the division as the first half winds down.

The Rockers struck early and often going up 3-0 in the 2nd inning thanks to Aiden Kuni's 2-run shot as well as Parker Martin's RBI. That was just the start of things for Martin as he would drive in three RBI's on the night. Wausau battled back to make it 3-2, but things got out of control for the Woodchucks pitching staff as the walks led to runs which led to an 8-2 Rocker lead in the 6th.

However, the bottom of the 6th came up all Wausau. They chased Koshiro Ohno out of the game in the 4th inning which allowed them to get after the Green Bay bullpen in the 6th. They put up four in the frame to make it 8-6. Avery Duncan's command issues led to Jack Fortner getting the call out of the bullpen. Duncan's runners came around to score with Fortner on the bump.

The 7th, 8th, and 9th inning belonged to Thomas Lopez. He entered during the 7th inning as traffic swarmed the basepaths for the Woodchucks. After giving up a run to make it 8-7, Green Bay would escape the inning with the lead thanks to David Mysza's rocket throw to nab the tying run at the plate. Mysza's signature moment ended up saving the game for the Rockers.

Lopez closed out the rest of the game, allowing plenty of traffic in each inning but no runs came across. The Woodchucks would have the bases jammed with just one out in the 9th inning, but a lineout and a groundout would end it right there.

The Rockers continue to stand alone in first place with just three games to go in the first half. With control of their own destiny to a guaranteed playoff spot, Green Bay will turn to Caden Crask-Weeks to get it done again tomorrow against Wausau.

