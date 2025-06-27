Early Pitching Dooms Growlers in 11-9 Loss

June 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (17-15) fell to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (16-16) by an 11-9 score, eliminating Kalamazoo from a first-half playoff bid.

The Dock Spiders would score five runs in the first three innings to open the contest, before the Growlers would bring 12 batters to the dish in a seven-run third. Kalamazoo would take their first lead of the night, 7-5, and booted Mason Weckler from the contest. The top of the fourth would be an immediate answer from the Dock Spiders. An 11 batter inning would score six runs and immediately take back the lead as Kalamazoo would use three pitchers in the inning. Christian Krause would exit the inning for the Growlers, and pitch 3.2 innings of scoreless ball while striking out five, exiting in the middle of the seventh.

The bottom of the seventh would be the Growlers best chance to get back into a 11-7 deficit, as the first three batters would reach, before Ben Kasten would walk one run in, before getting three consecutive outs to leave Kalamazoo at 11-8. A scoreless eighth by Bryce Brassfield for Kalamazoo and Kasten for Fond du Lac. Brassfield would leave the ninth with the score remaining 11-8.

The bottom of the ninth would open with a hit-by-pitch and single by Noah Coy and Antonio Perrotta before Coy would score on a passed ball. With the tying run coming to the dish, Luke Parise would strike out two and put Kalamazoo to their final out. The Growlers would continue to battle, as back-to-back walks from the bottom of the order, would bring up Brodey Acres to the dish with the winning run on first. In a payoff pitch, Acres would hit a ball 97 mph, but right at Jaron Cotton at second, who would flip to James Hankerson for the final out of an 11-9 Fond du Lac victory.

Tonights loss, paired with a Battle Creek and Traverse City victory, has eliminated Kalamazoo from the first-half playoff spot. Kalamazoo will be back at Homer Stryker Field tomorrow to play the second game versus Fond du Lac. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. EDT, with the game on Northwoods League+.







