Big Sticks Shut out Larks for Second Straight Game

June 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Badlands Big Sticks shutout the Bismarck Larks 3-0 on Thursday evening at Municipal Ballpark.

Ryan Muizelaar went deep off of Luke Zimmer in the top of the second inning. Muizelaar and Zimmer have been teammates at the University of Jamestown for the past four years. "Yeah, I enjoyed it a little more," said Muizelaar. "I usually don't take my time going down the first base line, but I enjoyed that one."

That was all the Big Sticks would need, as they manufactured a run in the 7th inning. Quade Peters led off the inning with a base hit, stole a base, and advanced to third on a ground ball. Matthew Dieguez would hit a fly ball that was deep enough for Peters to tag up from third base.

The Big Sticks got a great start from Justin Autry. Autry went six innings, giving up five hits and four walks, but he kept the Larks off the board. Brady Owens, Seth Broadwell, and Braylen Timmins would all throw a scoreless inning out of the bullpen for the Big Sticks. "I thought Owens did a really good job of dialing it back in," said Big Sticks Manager Kelby Coburn. "We had slid Autry out of the rotation, and he had to earn his way back into it, and I thought his response and maturity and growth was awesome to watch."

The Larks failed to capitalize on baserunners late in the game. The Larks left two runners on base in the 1st, 5th, 6th, and 7th innings.

The Big Sticks remain alive in the chase for first place. They need to win their final five games in the first half of the season, and they need the St. Cloud Rox to lose their final five games of the first half of the season to win the division for the first half.







