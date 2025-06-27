Late Rally Helps Growlers Salvage Second Game vs. Battle Jacks

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (17-14) split a Thursday, seven-inning, doubleheader with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (18-13) thanks to sixth inning heroics in game two.

The Jacks began game one how they had established victories in Wednesday's doubleheader, scoring early and often, with four unearned runs against the Growlers spot starter Gage Vota. One run came on what would've been the final out of the inning, with three consecutive bases loaded walks following. Kalamazoo would answer with two runs, taking a 4-2 deficit. Both teams would strand plenty of runners, with Tyler Papenbrock shutting things down for Kalamazoo and Aaron Morris for Battle Creek. In the seventh, the Growlers would call on Christian Krause for his second inning of work, who would allow a much needed insurance run for Battle Creek and give them a 5-2 lead. Kalamazoo would score one and bring the winning run to the plate, but a Ty Cunningham strikeout would win BC the contest.

Game two would begin 35 minutes after game one, with a similar script for Battle Creek. A four run first inning would be capped off by a Caleb Estrada 3-run homer, giving the Battle Jacks a 4-0 lead. Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe would score on a missed throwback by catcher Brian Daker for Kalamazoo's only run of the inning. The Growlers would tag one run on in the third off a Noah Coy two-out single. Kalamazoo's Jack Crittendon would provide much needed length as a starter, despite a poor four run first inning, Crittendon would throw 5.2 total innings of work, and strand the bases loaded twice, with some help from Bryce Brassfield the second time.

The Growlers would immediately cut into the deficit in the sixth, as Noah Coy and Antonio Perrotta would single back-to-back, moving the score to 4-3 after a throwing error by the right fielder Kane would allow Coy to score. Isaac Vanderwoude would pinch run for Perrotta and talk third on a balk. The game would score on a Gabe Springer sacrifice fly, as the first out of the inning. Consecutive singles by JD Crisp and KJ White would put runners on first and second, when, on a 2-2 pitch, a double-steal would be triggered. The catcher Daker's throw would sail from Caleb Estrada, as JD Crisp would score the go-ahead run. Kalamazoo would load the bases, before Jayce Lee would clear the table with a long double into left-center. Brassfield would pitch the seventh inning and earn the win.

The constant for the Growlers in the victory was run pressure. The team came into the day with 37 stolen bases on the season, last in the Great Lakes East. When Thursday was completed, Kalamazoo had added 13 stolen bags, with nine of them coming in the victory. The constant run pressure caused unforced errors and ultimately caused a victory.

After falling 1-3 in the overall series versus the Jacks, Kalamazoo now sits in third in the Great Lakes East, a full game back of Battle Creek in first. Traverse City sits between the two teams, half a game back of the top spot. All three teams have four games remaining in the first half before a playoff bid is handed out, with Traverse City and Battle Creek set to face in the final two games of the half.

The Growlers remain home to face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Friday and Saturday. The uber important matchup will have two first pitches, both at 6:35 p.m. EDT. Kalamazoo is running two special promo nights for the contests, with Friday scheduled as Disney on Dirt night, and Saturday scheduled for Swiftie Night.







