Stingers Take Game One

June 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar, MN - The Stingers (15-13) took game one against the La Crosse Loggers (21-10), 5-1.

The Loggers got the scoring started in the top of the first, plating one.

In the bottom of the second, Kobe Eikmeier started the Stingers scoring, driving in right fielder Joey Craig with a standup double.

In the bottom of the third, centerfielder Carter Walsh led off with a single before third basemen Armani Guzman doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Shortstop Jameson Martin drove in Walsh with a ground out.

In the bottom of the seventh, left fielder Cody Nitowitz walked and then stole second advancing to third on an errant throw. The Stingers were set up after Walsh and Guzman were hit by pitches. The Stingers wouldn't be able to score any.

The Stingers were able to load the bases in the bottom of the eighth.

First basemen Matthew Pena scored on shortstop Kobe Eikmeier fielders' choice. Nitowitz drove in Craig from second with line drive single.

Hunter Possehl went 4.0 innings striking out four while allowing just one run.

Dylan Driessen went 4.0 shutout innings striking out eight Loggers.

Carter Walsh went 2-for-3 with a walk and a hit by pitch.

Armani Guzman went 3-for-3 with a double, hit by pitch and run scored.

The Stingers will stay home to continue their road trip against the La Crosse Loggers. First pitch set for 6:35p.m. CST on NWL+.

The Stingers will stay home to continue their road trip against the La Crosse Loggers. First pitch set for 6:35p.m. CST on NWL+.







