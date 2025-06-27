'Nooks Fall to Mallards After Big Seventh Inning

June 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MADISON, Wis (WYATT BAUMEYER) - With two outs in the seventh inning, clinking to a 4-3 lead, Lakeshore Chinooks' left-hander Logan Grubb appeared to be in control Friday night.

Grubb recorded two quick outs on lazy fly balls, overpowering hitters with his 93-mile-per-hour fastball. All that stood in the left-hander's way was the top of the Madison Mallards lineup, and one of the Northwoods League's top offensive units made Grubb pay.

After those first two outs, the Mallards had eight straight hitters reach base, including three hits and three hit-by-pitches. Grubb, who showed no signs of trouble, lost his command, walking two and hitting two Mallards in just Ã¢..." of an inning.

The 6027 fans in attendance at Warner Park made sure Grubb felt their presence as the lefty departed to a fiery roar of the crowd, and right-hander Logan Schulfer entered, inheriting a bases-loaded situation.

Schulfer preceded two to allow all three inherited runners to score, capping off a seven-run seventh inning for Madison.

"It's that one inning that comes back and gets us because we are not competitive," Chinooks' manager Mikel Moreno said.

Moreno said his pitchers must execute early in the count to succeed, and Friday proved that true.

"The most important pitch in baseball is a first-pitch strike," Moreno said.

Outside of the disastrous seventh, the Chinooks found themselves in the game as they battled toe-to-toe with one of the league leaders in ERA.

Left-hander Isaac Milburn - who no-hit the Green Bay Rockers in his last start on June 21 - failed to complete six innings, as Lakeshore had the dominant starter on the ropes throughout the game.

After facing Milburn on June 15 and throwing eight innings of one-run ball, the Chinooks nearly knocked the lefty out of the game in the fifth inning.

With runners on first and second, no one out, and the top of the order looming - right fielder Nate Gray and catcher Jack Kleveno each singled to begin the inning - third baseman Beckett Zavorek stepped into the box as the Chinooks held a slim 2-1 lead.

Zavorek, who, if qualified, would be tied for first in the Great Lakes Division for batting average, bunted the first pitch he saw up the third base line to advance the runners into scoring position.

Now, with runners on second and third with one out, the Chinooks looked to cash in some much-needed insurance with shortstop David Hogg due up; however, Hogg and designated hitter Tyler Preece both struck out swinging, stranding two in scoring position with less than two outs.

Moreno said the Chinooks' failure to score those two runs marked a turning point in the game, as Madison retook the lead in the bottom half of the inning.

"Anytime you have runners in scoring position and less than two outs and you can't get them in, that's a momentum shift for the other team," Moreno said.

In total, the Chinooks left seven on base, including those two in the fifth.

"We've got to do a better job of having better at-bats with guys in scoring positions," Moreno said.

Lost in Friday night's action was the effort of Kleveno, who finished his 2-3 night with a two-RBI single that gave Lakeshore a 4-3 lead in the sixth, and right-hander Brian Crooms, who tossed a scoreless sixth in relief of Chinooks' starter Chance Covert.

Covert - who faced Madison on June 15 and allowed five runs in four innings - went five strong innings, allowing three runs on two home runs.

However, Moreno said he felt encouraged by the left-hander's progress on the mound Friday night.

"He's getting better every time he goes out," Moreno said. "He did a good job mixing his stuff, and he's competing."

Lakeshore returns to Moonlight Graham Field on Saturday, beginning a five-game homestand and the second half of a home-and-away series vs. the Mallards.

Right-hander Nate Ciemny is expected to start for the Chinooks with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.