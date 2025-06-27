Big Sticks End Road Trip in Dominating Fashion, Shutting out the Larks Once More, 3-0
June 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Badlands Big Sticks News Release
The Badlands Big Sticks (18-11) entered Thursday night's action with the hope of finishing out their road trip with another win against the Bismarck Larks (9-23).
The theme for Badlands throughout the road trip had been the strong starting pitching they received.
Starting on the mound for the Big Sticks in this game with another stellar performance was the right-hander Justan Autry (Alvin CC), who in six innings of work allowed just five hits to go along with a 3.33 ERA, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 4 BB
Badlands would strike first in the top of the 3rd with a two-run blast from Ryan Muizelaar (University of Jamestown) to put the Big Sticks up 2-0.
The Big Sticks added the only other run scored in the game in the top of the 6th, thanks to a Matthew Dieguez (Fordham University) sac-fly RBI to bring in Quade Peters (Eastern Illinois University) to score to put Badlands ahead 3-0.
On the mound for the Larks was Luke Zimmer, who posted 6 IP, 5.73 ERA, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 4 BB.
Badlands would hold on 3-0, shutting out the Larks in back-to-back games, something the Big Sticks have not done to any team this season.
This is no doubt a pivotal point in the season for the Big Sticks, looking to push for first place along with securing a playoff spot.
Badlands will welcome the Minot Hot Tots for a series starting tonight, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. MDT.
