Hot Tots Play Spoiler In First Meeting Of The Season Against The Big Sticks With A 10-7 Win
June 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Badlands Big Sticks News Release
The Badlands Big Sticks (18-12) faced the Minot Hot Tots (9-24) for the first time this season in a game that featured a combined 17 runs, 20 hits and two errors.
It was the Hot Tots that got off to a hot start with a three-RBI double from Will Smoot in the top of the 1st to go ahead 3-0.
Minot added another four runs in the top of the second with a three-run homer from Charlie Kalbrener, along with an RBI walk from TJ Stottlemyre to take a commanding 7-0 lead.
Starting on the mound for the Big Sticks was the southpaw Tanner Folds (Shorter University), pitching an inning and two-thirds, giving up a 7.66 ERA with 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 K, 1 BB.
Badlands answered big time in the bottom of the 3rd with five runs thanks to a two-run homer from Troy Berg (Augustana University, MN) and a three-run homer from Connor Massimini (East Texas Baptist University) to cut into the Hot Tots' lead, trailing 7-5.
Minot would add three more runs in the top of the 5th to take a 10-5 lead, scoring a couple runs off of an E5 along with an RBI double from Matt Toomey.
On the mound for the Hot Tots was the freshman right-hander Braden Booth, who collected five innings of work with a 12.39 ERA, with 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 2 BB.
Badlands added another run in the bottom of the eighth and the bottom of the 9th with RBI walks from Connor Meidroth (University of San Diego) and Khalil Walker (University of New Mexico), but it was not enough as the Hot Tots would hold on 10-7.
Pitching for Badlands is something that had been so dominant in the last couple of showings, shutting out the Bismarck Larks in back-to-back games, but it seemed to be the team's Achilles' heel tonight.
Badlands is looking to flush this game out and focus on tomorrow's action, looking to avoid getting swept at home for the first time this season. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. MDT.
Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2025
- Early Pitching Dooms Growlers in 11-9 Loss - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Hot Tots Play Spoiler In First Meeting Of The Season Against The Big Sticks With A 10-7 Win - Badlands Big Sticks
- Dock Spiders Best Growlers on the Road - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- 'Nooks Fall to Mallards After Big Seventh Inning - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Two-Out Rally Lifts Madison Mallards Past Lakeshore Chinooks - Madison Mallards
- Huskies Fall, 8-2, to Eau Claire, Bookend Homestand with Losses to the Express - Duluth Huskies
- Woodchucks Lose Heartbreaker to Green Bay in Critical First Half Matchup - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rox Clinch First-Half Championship - St. Cloud Rox
- Rockers Hold off Woodchucks to Remain in First Place - Green Bay Rockers
- Hayden Mullins Masterclass Helps Honkers Snap Losing Streak - Rochester Honkers
- Rivets Blown Out By Leprechauns For Seventh Loss In Last Eight Games - Rockford Rivets
- Kingfish Fall to First Place Battle Jacks at Home - Kenosha Kingfish
- Stingers Take Game One - Willmar Stingers
- MoonDogs Fall at Thunder Bay - Mankato MoonDogs
- Gritty Spitters Stay Hot, Walking It off in 10 - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Express Alum Dietrich Enns Makes Triumphant Return to MLB Action - Eau Claire Express
- Big Sticks End Road Trip in Dominating Fashion, Shutting out the Larks Once More, 3-0 - Badlands Big Sticks
- Rockers Ride Momentum into Crucial Weekend Showdown with Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
- An Open Invitation to Our Neighbors in Schoolcraft - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Big Sticks Shut out Larks for Second Straight Game - Bismarck Larks
- Late Rally Helps Growlers Salvage Second Game vs. Battle Jacks - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Chinooks Drop Rain-Soaked Battle with Rockers - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Badlands Big Sticks Stories
- Hot Tots Play Spoiler In First Meeting Of The Season Against The Big Sticks With A 10-7 Win
- Big Sticks End Road Trip in Dominating Fashion, Shutting out the Larks Once More, 3-0
- Big Sticks Cap off First Shutout Win of the Season, 5-0, in the First of Two-Game Series vs the Bismarck Larks
- Big Sticks Split Series with Rox, Losing 10-5, Now Four and a Half Games Back of First Place
- Big Sticks Win Their Best Game Yet on the Road vs First Place St. Cloud Rox 3-2