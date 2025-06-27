Hot Tots Play Spoiler In First Meeting Of The Season Against The Big Sticks With A 10-7 Win

June 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







The Badlands Big Sticks (18-12) faced the Minot Hot Tots (9-24) for the first time this season in a game that featured a combined 17 runs, 20 hits and two errors.

It was the Hot Tots that got off to a hot start with a three-RBI double from Will Smoot in the top of the 1st to go ahead 3-0.

Minot added another four runs in the top of the second with a three-run homer from Charlie Kalbrener, along with an RBI walk from TJ Stottlemyre to take a commanding 7-0 lead.

Starting on the mound for the Big Sticks was the southpaw Tanner Folds (Shorter University), pitching an inning and two-thirds, giving up a 7.66 ERA with 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 K, 1 BB.

Badlands answered big time in the bottom of the 3rd with five runs thanks to a two-run homer from Troy Berg (Augustana University, MN) and a three-run homer from Connor Massimini (East Texas Baptist University) to cut into the Hot Tots' lead, trailing 7-5.

Minot would add three more runs in the top of the 5th to take a 10-5 lead, scoring a couple runs off of an E5 along with an RBI double from Matt Toomey.

On the mound for the Hot Tots was the freshman right-hander Braden Booth, who collected five innings of work with a 12.39 ERA, with 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 2 BB.

Badlands added another run in the bottom of the eighth and the bottom of the 9th with RBI walks from Connor Meidroth (University of San Diego) and Khalil Walker (University of New Mexico), but it was not enough as the Hot Tots would hold on 10-7.

Pitching for Badlands is something that had been so dominant in the last couple of showings, shutting out the Bismarck Larks in back-to-back games, but it seemed to be the team's Achilles' heel tonight.

Badlands is looking to flush this game out and focus on tomorrow's action, looking to avoid getting swept at home for the first time this season. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. MDT.







Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.