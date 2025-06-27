Dock Spiders Best Growlers on the Road

June 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Jarren Sanderson at bat

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Jarren Sanderson at bat(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Dock Spiders ended a three game losing streak by taking down the Kalamazoo Growlers at Homer-Stryker Field off of a nine hit performance from the offense and a double-digit strikeout performance from the Dock Spiders pitching rotation.

Coming off three straight losses, Fond du Lac was searching to get back in the win column and the Dock Spiders answered right from the bell, scoring two runs in the opening innings with one coming from a Jarren Sanderson double. In the top of the third, the Dock Spiders would jump to a 5-0 lead spearheaded by TP Wentworth's fourth home run of the season. In the bottom half of the third the Growlers answered back taking the lead and scoring seven runs. Trailing for the first time the Dock Spiders were being tested but Fond du Lac was able to respond with six runs in the very next inning. Jarren Sanderson knocked his second double of the game bringing home three runs and Tommy Googins slapped an RBI single to add on the Dock Spiders dominant day in the batter's box. Now up 11-7 the Dock Spiders held the Growlers to only two runs combined in the following five and a half innings to seal the win.

The highlight performance of the night goes to Jarren Sanderson who went 3-for-5 at the plate with three runs, two doubles and four RBI. With a three hit total on the game, Sanderson becomes the first Dock Spider to have 10 multiple hit performances in the 2025 season.

In the batter's box, the Dock Spiders recorded nine hits with James Hankerson Jr, Tommy Googins and Jarren Sanderson being the only members of Fond du Lac to record multiple hits on the night.

Defensively, the four arm rotation had a solid performance throwing 10 strikeouts. Reliever Hudson Johnson led the Dock Spiders on the night in innings pitched an strikeouts recorded with three and one thirds of work on the mound with four strikeouts.

First pitch for game two tomorrow is at 5:35 p.m. CT as the Dock Spiders look for three straight wins in the season series against the Growlers.

Next home game for the Dock Spiders is Sunday, June 29 against the Green Bay Rockers at 4:05 p.m. CT. The game falls on the Snapback Hat Giveaway where the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a snapback hat courtesy of Summit Automotive while also coinciding with the daily Autograph Sundays promotion presented by Kwik Trip where if you stay after the game you can collect autographs from your favorite Dock Spiders.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.